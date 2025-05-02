Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A GAP year student from Banbridge has just returned from an unforgettable trip to Tanzania.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19-year-old Chloe Marks-Andrews spent five weeks volunteering with the charity Go Make A Difference - or ‘GoMAD Tanzania’.

The former Banbridge Academy student described the experience as the “most fulfilling thing I've done”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Chronicle, she recalled how the volunteering opportunity had come about: “I decided to take a gap year at the last minute, so I started to panic a little about how I wanted to spend it while all my friends went to uni.

​Chloe (wearing the white hat) helped plan lessons for the kids in the local school.

“I remembered hearing about GoMAD two years ago and the work they do really stood out to me.

“They were incredible in organising the trip and made such an effort to check in with the other volunteers and myself every day.

“There were eight of us on the gap year team and I was so lucky that the team was amazing, the most genuine group of people and it was so nice to have a mix of people from all over, including London and Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s really easy to hear about the struggles that occur in third world countries and think it must be so difficult, but be too far removed from them to have the urge to do anything.

Chloe (​fifth from left) with her team of GoMAD volunteers.

“So I wanted to go out, essentially hoping it would be a learning experience and that by building relationships with the people, I would be inspired to get involved with more work like this in the future.”

Chloe, who will be embarking on a psychology degree at Queen’s in September, outlined the wide range of practical, community projects the team were involved in.

“The main project we were focusing on was starting the foundations off for a house being built for one of the locals, so we got involved in digging up the trenches, concreting and bricklaying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly didn't realise how much I would enjoy the practical side, but it was unreal.

“If we weren't at the house, we were kept busy building goat sheds, which are so important for providing families with milk and meat, either for themselves or as a source of income.

“We also had weekly projects like visiting the leprosy community on Thursdays, running kids’ club on Wednesdays, and we were lucky enough to get to plan lessons for the kids that we could go over with them in the local school.

“Tree planting and monitoring was also a major project, teaching the workers how to plant them properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 10 years’ time, each tree will be worth £50 which has a real impact on the farmers’ lives and can go towards medical treatment, food and children’s education.”

The Banbridge student has many personal highlights from the enriching trip to East Africa.

And she is encouraging others to give volunteering a try: “I would definitely recommend anyone that thinks they’d be interested to go for it… it’s probably the most fulfilling thing I’ve done in my life.

“Personal highlights for me included gaining new skills and finding new hobbies you couldn't imagine wanting to do at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought I would be up for gardening in my spare time, but here we are - much to my nanny’s delight!

“The locals just made the trip a highlight in itself, I got to know the community and the team better than probably most people I know back home and it's just so refreshing to meet people so different and immerse yourself in an entirely different culture.

“I think I have definitely gained more confidence which I’m so grateful for going to uni in September, but that is just down to the team making me feel so comfortable from day one.

“I also think I've realised that while we think back home that countries like Tanzania can learn a lot from western society, I actually feel we can earn a lot more from their culture and how they're just so content and appreciate small things we take for granted, like clothes and foods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire experience has left a lasting impression with Chloe: “I would love to go back again or get involved in similar trips when I finish uni.

“It’s a good way to reset, having no phone, being kept busy every day with meaningful tasks and catching up with the team every night on the things you’re doing together… you make friends for life.”