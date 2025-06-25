Student success celebrated at Northern Regional College Recognition Awards

The awards ceremony held in Causeway campus in Coleraine provided a special opportunity for the College community and local industry partners to honour inspirational students who consistently go above and beyond. This year’s event showcased the diversity and achievements of the student body, not only celebrating academic achievement but also remarkable personal growth, resilience and meaningful contributions to college life and the wider community.

Congratulating the award winners, Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive of Northern Regional College said:

“It is always a pleasure to celebrate the achievements of our students, and this year is particularly special as we host our first Student Recognition Awards in our new Causeway campus.

"There was an incredible atmosphere full of pride as families, friends, lecturers and employers came together to recognise students who have excelled. Their determination and passion to learning are truly inspiring, setting a shining example for others across the College community. I offer my warmest congratulations to all award recipients and wish them continued success in the future.”

1 . Contributed Ellise Mitchell and Chelsea McAleese who received highly commended in the Community Ambassador Award, pictured with Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive of the College and lecturer Tanya Blair. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Business student Lucy Catterson winner of the Best in Class award pictured with Tanya Catterson and College Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Winner of the Class Representative of the Year award Justin Morrison and Mel Higgins, College Principal & Chief Executive at the awards ceremony. Photo: Submitted