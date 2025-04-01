Students celebrate milestone at Royal College of Nursing cadet event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday March 12, Southern Regional College (SRC) students, Leah Omuvwie and Albert Karomo had the honour of attending a prestigious event at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) headquarters in London.

This occasion marked the official relaunch of the Royal College of Nursing Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet scheme, now known as the Royal College of Nursing King’s Nursing Cadets. It also celebrated the 1000th RCN Nursing Cadet, with His Majesty the King in attendance.

This year, SRC partnered with Belfast Metropolitan College and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to provide students with the opportunity to participate in the programme and gain invaluable work experience.

Leah and Albert both currently study the Health & Social Care Advanced Technical Award Level 3 Extended Diploma at Newry and Lurgan campuses, and participated in the cadet programme last year, gaining significant experience through a placement with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). Their positive experience motivated them to return as ambassadors, offering one-on-one support to this year's cadets.

Ambassador cadets Albert Karomo and Leah Omuvwie.

Their dedication and hard work earned them the opportunity to represent SRC and Northern Ireland at this significant event.

Reflecting on their experience, Albert stated “This opportunity has been transformative both personally and professional. Participating in this programme has opened many doors and enhanced my confidence.”

Leah echoed his sentiment, saying, “The scheme has given me so much more confidence”.

Sara Gilpin, Course Director Levels 4 & 5 Health & Social Care and SRC Lead for RNC Kings Nursing Cadets Scheme further commented: “I believe this is an excellent opportunity for young people to gain an insight into health and social care and explore the various career paths available in the field. Leah and Albert have been fantastic ambassadors for SRC and Northern Ireland and their support towards the new Cadets has been highly valued.”

SRC student and RCN Cadet Ambassador Leah Omuvwie shakes hands with King Charles as fellow student and Cadet Ambassador Albert Karomo looks on with other cadets.

This programme offers young people access to academic study and hands-on experience within the health and social care sector. Cadets complete 40 hours teaching and learning, plus 20 hours clinical observation within a healthcare environment. The programme serves as an excellent stepping stone for individuals aged between 16-25 years old who wish to pursue a career in this sector.