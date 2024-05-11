Substantial Housing Executive grant provides crucial service for tenants in the Causeway Area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holistic support service is opening its doors to Housing Executive tenants struggling with the effects of the cost of living crisis in the Causeway area.

Vineyard Compassion’s Open Door project has received £100,000 from the Housing Executive’s Sustaining Tenancies fund to support tenants during the ongoing cost of living crisis by empowering and helping them towards employment, while providing emergency provisions during critical periods.

Tenants at risk of tenancy breakdown are the key focus for the Sustaining Tenancies fund, with vulnerable customers targeted for support.

Ricky Wright, Vineyard Compassion Chief Executive said: “With this funding support from the Housing Executive we will provide holistic and tailored support for tenants in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area through a range of initiatives including the Open Door project and others focussing on emotional health and well-being, digital inclusion, money management and also our social supermarket.

“An initial triage and needs assessment, conducted by a trained Compassion Support worker, will provide the basis for the development of a customer support plan, addressing a tenant’s mental health, offering practical support and increasing their ability to manage their tenancy and engage with their community.

“In this new funding period, we will also offer a new telephone service to any Housing Executive tenant in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to provide a needs assessment, linking to other external support.

“On behalf of everyone at the Open Door project, we’re thankful for the Housing Executive’s Sustaining Tenancies Programme - without this funding none of this support would be possible.”

Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in such a worthwhile project.

“Anything helping our tenants achieve lasting change, overcoming the challenges of the cost of living and reducing the risk of tenancy breakdown, is to be commended.”

Emma Geddis, the Housing Executive’s Sustaining Tenancies Grant Funding Programme Manager said: “We are delighted that tenants in the Causeway area are able to benefit from this funding, which offers a variety of programmes to provide immediate practical support and assistance during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“It also helps to support tenants in the longer term to develop financial resilience and coping skills relevant to health and wellbeing, training, employment and volunteering – which, in turn, helps to prevent tenancies breaking down.

“To date, we have invested around £3 million to support 52 projects across Northern Ireland, providing valuable support to our tenants.”

For more information, click online at www.nihe.gov.uk