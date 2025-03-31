Success for councils at Local Government Awards event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councils throughout Northern Ireland celebrated as the 10 award winners of the 2025 Local Government Awards were announced at an event hosted by Barra Best at the Game of Thrones Studio in Banbridge.

Co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), the awards ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the newly established councils and the evolving role of councillors, who are vital in advocating and delivering for their communities and the wider region.

This year’s awards attracted 69 entries and were designed to celebrate the exceptional efforts of councils in their communities. They highlighted the innovative service provision, new initiatives, and the personal commitment of councillors, local government staff, and local government partners.

The award categories focused on showcasing the dedication, hard work, and creative approaches that local councils demonstrate daily, while also creating opportunities for local government staff and elected members to shine.

Local Government Awards 2025. Best Outcome of the Past Decade Award. Winner: Food Heartland - Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council. The award was presented by Jonathon Carr West, CEO, LGiU.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council collected two awards on the night.

Food Heartland took home the award for ‘Best Outcome of the Past Decade Award.’ This council-led initiative connects farmers, food producers and chefs across the borough to work collaboratively to foster a vibrant food culture and showcase the region’s exceptional culinary offerings.

ABC Place Plans, which helps to empower communities, promotes collaboration and integrates sustainability to strengthen civic pride, enhance wellbeing and ensure long-term prosperity and resilience of our towns and cities, won the ‘Innovative Planning for the Future Award.’

NILGA President, Cllr Alison Bennington, said: “Councils across Northern Ireland are committed to enhancing the communities they serve while also supporting broader government and civic initiatives. Our councils undertake valuable work and dedicate time and resources to modernise and improve their areas for local communities, businesses, and visitors, as well as for wider government and civic society.

Local Government Awards 2025. Innovative Planning for the Future Award Winner: ABC Place Plans - Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. The award was presented by Stephanie Singer, Director, Quadra Consulting.

“The Local Government Awards are a testament to these services and provide benchmarks for broader government. They offer fantastic learning tools for councils in an environment where every penny and resource counts.

“We can improve by learning from the best. This is a passion of NILGA, which is evident in each of our ambitious and resourceful councils. Congratulations to our winners and finalists and thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and support the 2025 Local Government Awards.”

Celebrating a “Decade of Achievement” for Northern Ireland’s councils, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Councils play a central role in delivering a wide range of services and in helping to develop and grow the local economy – making life better for all our citizens.2

He added: “Councils have made significant progress, taking on planning responsibilities, introducing Community Planning, and working in partnership with central government to develop and deliver City and Growth Deals.

"This has brought decision-making closer to local communities, ensuring services are tailored to meet specific needs. Local councils have also driven economic regeneration by partnering with businesses, investing in infrastructure, and promoting tourism. Initiatives like Labour Market Partnerships and the £1 billion investment in City and Growth Deals are creating jobs, boosting entrepreneurship, and enhancing connectivity.”

APSE Chief Executive Mo Baines said: “Across local government, day in and day out, our unsung frontline heroes go above and beyond to deliver for their local communities. The Local Government Awards highlight their commitment to the goals of continuous improvement and excellence in public services.

"From maintaining beautiful parks and managing waste collection to attracting businesses and promoting arts, culture, and leisure, it is a privilege to recognise the fantastic work that local councils do on the front lines.”

The awards cover 10 categories, with sponsor partners and support bodies including agendaNi, the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE), CCLA Good Investment, Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), Hays Recruitment, the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU), the Local Government Staff Commission (LGSC), Quadra Consulting, the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), and the William Johnston Memorial Trust (WJMT).

Also shortlisted for the awards were the Inclusive ABC Initiative (Local Government Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award), Council-wide Quality Management System (Best Use of Data and Technology Award) and ABC Safeguarding Officer, Gary Scott (Employee of the year).