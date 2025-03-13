SEAPATRICK Community Association took to the streets last Saturday for a community clean-up, bringing together local residents in a collective effort to improve the area.

The event was a great success, thanks to the dedication of volunteers who gave up their time to make a real difference.

A special thank you goes to the local community members who rolled up their sleeves to help, as well as to Alderman Ian Burns for his support.

A particular mention must go to Alderman Glenn Barr, who was more than happy to get stuck in, tackling the clean-up head-on with a shovel and brush in hand.

Elaine Scott, Chairperson of Seapatrick Community Association, praised the community’s efforts.

She commented: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming together to take pride in our village.

“These clean-ups demonstrate the true spirit of Seapatrick, and we are grateful to everyone who took part.

“A huge thank you to Alderman Burns and Alderman Barr for their hands-on help – it’s great to have such support."

Seapatrick Community Association remains committed to keeping the area clean and welcoming and looks forward to more community-driven initiatives in the future.