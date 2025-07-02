Summer term started in Sicily for SERC Travel & Tourism students

A group of eight students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) got the summer term off to an early start with a two-week work placement trip to Sicily - fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

The BTEC Level 3 Travel and Tourism students, Aimee Patton (18), from Newtownards, Sarah-Jane Rodgers (17), from Donaghadee, both Bangor Campus; Annie Shields (17), from Portaferry, Jamie McKibben (20) from Newcastle, and Pearse Fegan (17), from Castlewellan, all from Downpatrick Campus; and from Lisburn Campus, Rhea Leathem (18), Casey Miniss (18), both Dromore, and Emma Shedden (17), from Lisburn, were all based in Palermo.

The students were accompanied by Travel and Tourism Lecturer, Lisa McKelvey and Principal Lecturer, Catherine Anderson.

Catherine said, “This is the first time SERC students travelled to Sicily as part of the Turing Scheme, and we were thrilled to be going to one of the most important tourist destinations in Italy.

The travel and tourism students from SERC had some down time from their placements to soak up the atmosphere and sights of Sicily.

“Visiting Palermo proved to be a success for the Travel and Tourism students. They all immersed themselves in their work placements in tourism related organisations - including hotels and travel agents - the history and culture of Palmero, and Italian life. The students overcame the language barrier and engaged positively to gain important life and industry skills which will benefit them greatly in the future.”

Speaking about the trip, Annie Shields (17) from Portaferry said: “This placement was a brilliant opportunity for me, and I was delighted to be selected for the trip.

“You are out of your comfort zone, but as the placement continued, I could feel my confidence grow. Being able to add the experience of working in another country to my CV will help me secure other opportunities, both at home and abroad.”

Sarah-Jane Rodgers (17) from Donaghadee said, “The Turing Scheme placement to Palermo in Sicily gave me a brilliant insight to tourism abroad whilst improving on my cultural awareness. I have gained valuable experience of the travel and tourism industry which will certainly give me the edge as I progress to further study or employment.”

She added: “Palermo was beautiful. The whole trip was amazing and has helped me become more confident and independent.”

For many of the students, the trip will be a life changing experience, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience and a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. Besides the increased sense of initiative, entrepreneurship, self-empowerment, and self-esteem that comes with living and working abroad, the students will gain and improve skills including teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and organisation, problem solving, creative thinking, decision making and commercial awareness.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education (UK).

A total of forty-six SERC students from Travel and Tourism, Culinary Arts, Business Studies, Sport, Animal Care and Science programmes will be heading off to sunnier climes to enjoy work and study placements this academic year in the USA, Tenerife, Italy and South Africa.