Supervalu brings its summer roadshow to Portadown

Shoppers invited to enjoy family entertainment and local products in store

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SuperValu is bringing a summer roadshow to ten stores across Northern Ireland, including in Portadown, where shoppers can enjoy afternoons of family entertainment and taste a variety of local food and drink to celebrate the food retail brand’s commitment to local.

Visiting SuperValu Portadown on Thursday (24th July), the roadshow is part of SuperValu’s ‘Love Local? So do we’ campaign which spotlights the fantastic range of local food and drink available in stores, as well as its people and local partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can look forward to sampling products from Irwin’s, Kitchen Bakes, Tayto, Copeland Gin and the Big Pot Co, while entertainment includes music, face painting, balloon modelling, a surprise cartoon character and plenty of prizes with the spin-to-win wheel.

Your World

SuperValu brand manager Méabh Lenehan said: “As part of Musgrave NI, SuperValu spends £240m on local food and drink every year, supports over 250 local suppliers and stocks 6,000 local products in our stores. We’re delighted to be bringing some of our local suppliers to our stores, to showcase their fantastic products and celebrate everything local. We look forward to seeing our shoppers on Thursday 24th July.”

The event takes place between 12 and 3pm.

The other SuperValu stores on the roadshow route are in: Aughnacloy, Crossgar, Downpatrick, Dungiven, Eglinton, Fruitfield (Richhill), Irvinestown, Newry, and Portstewart.