SuperValu & Centra invite local groups to apply for free native trees as sustainability initiative grows roots across Northern Ireland

Community retailers SuperValu and Centra, part of the Musgrave Group, are once again inviting local groups to take part in their sustainability initiative, offering free packs of native trees through their continued partnership with Trees on the Land – a charity and not-for-profit project dedicated to reforesting the island of Ireland.

The initiative, which is entering its fifth year in 2026, has already seen 20,000 native trees planted across nearly 70 locations in Northern Ireland, including schools, community gardens, sports clubs, and farmland. With a long-term pledge to plant 50,000 trees by 2032, SuperValu and Centra are calling on community groups to help reach this ambitious goal.

Applications are now open for the next round of trees, with groups located within a five-mile radius of a SuperValu or Centra store eligible to apply for up to 250 free trees. Successful applicants will receive their trees in early 2026, ready for planting season.

Interested groups can apply by visiting: www.treesontheland.com/supervalu-centra-tree-project.

This initiative reflects SuperValu and Centra’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement – empowering local groups to make a lasting impact, one tree at a time.

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland, said: “Musgrave’s sustainability strategy is firmly rooted in caring for the planet and creating vibrant communities and, through our ongoing partnership with Trees on the Land, we’re delighted to support local groups in bringing their own green projects to life. The trees will deliver lasting benefits including improving air quality, soil protection, supporting biodiversity and absorbing carbon. We invite community groups to get involved and apply.”

Among the groups to benefit earlier this year were Alpha Housing in Portadown, Ardmore Cricket Club, Culloville Blues GAC near Crossmaglen, Irvinestown Primary School, Kevin Lynch Hurling Club in Dungiven, Limavady Grammar School and St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan.

Imogen Rabone, Project Co-ordinator and Founder of Trees on the Land, added: “Our ongoing collaboration with SuperValu and Centra continues to flourish, and we are delighted to continue to give community groups across Northern Ireland opportunities to plant another 5,000 native trees next year. Trees play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, and our vision is to establish enduring tree cover and woodland in both rural and urban settings - creating valuable natural resources and a meaningful legacy for generations to come.”