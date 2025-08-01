SuperValu Lurgan in the running for top title at UK Awards
The store, which has been serving the local community for more than 20 years, and is known for its friendly team, excellent customer service and extensive range, was transformed and modernised last year following a £675,000 revamp.
Operations manager David Thompson Lyons said: “Congratulations to Liam and the team at SuperValu Lurgan for making it to the finals of these prestigious awards. It’s a well-deserved shortlist – the team takes great pride in the store, working together to offer shoppers the best experience, range, and value, while never compromising on customer service. We’re looking forward to the awards ceremony in September.”
Rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups, the Retail Industry Awards will take place in London on 30th September.
SuperValu NI has also been shortlisted in the Community Retailer of the Year category, while sister brand Centra is a finalist in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands and operates 43 company owned SuperValu and Centra stores including SuperValu Lurgan, has also achieved finalist status in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.