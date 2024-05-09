SuperValu Sponsors Tree Planting Project in Dromore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SuperValu Poole’s in Dromore is helping to enhance biodiversity and create a woodland as a habitat for wildlife at a Dromore farm, by sponsoring the planting of 250 trees.

Landowner and farmer Steven Delaney has received a mix of native trees including alder, birch, rowan and hawthorn, thanks to a partnership between the convenience retail brands SuperValu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land, a not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation.

The initiative which launched in 2022, has seen 10,000 trees planted across 30 locations in Northern Ireland over two years, while this year a further 5,000 trees have been planted in 19 locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Jamie Poole from SuperValu Dromore (left) visits landowner Steven Delaney

Local farmer Steven Delaney said: “I’d like to thank SuperValu for supporting this Trees on the Land project. The area has most recently been used for farming, but a portion of the land has been set aside to further enhance biodiversity. There are already rabbits, barn owls, bats and other animals living in the area, but we can now expand upon this and make the area even more biodiverse by creating a small woodland.”

Jamie Poole, owner of SuperValu Dromore, added: “At SuperValu, we’re taking real sustainable action to help our communities and believe that small changes can have a big impact. We are really pleased to sponsor the planting of 250 trees in this area which will increase biodiversity, absorb carbon and provide shelter for wildlife.”

*Full list of locations where trees have been planted:

· Bocombra Primary School, Portadown

· Cancer Connect NI (Enniskillen)

· Carncome Farm, Kells

· Causeway Hospital, Northern Health & Social Care Trust

· Delaney Farm, Dromore

· Derriaghy Village Community Association

· Dervock & District Community Association

· Faughan Valley Community Interest Company

· Friends of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown

· Island-na-Breen Dairy Farm, Kircubbin

· Lisburn BMX Club

· McClure Farm Bushmills

· Portaferry Co-Housing Project

· Rathcoole Primary School

· Tullygally Primary School, Craigavon

· Sow Grateful, Belfast

· St Catherine’s College, Armagh

· St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough