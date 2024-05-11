SuperValu Sponsors Tree Planting Project in Kells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SuperValu McCool’s in Kells is helping to enhance biodiversity at a local farm, by sponsoring the planting of 250 native trees.

Landowner and farmer Heather Ritchie, whose family owns Carncome Farm close to Kells and farms livestock and free-range chickens, has received a mix of native trees including alder, birch, rowan and hawthorn, thanks to a partnership between the convenience retail brands SuperValu and Centra – part of Musgrave NI – and Trees on the Land, a not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation.

The initiative which launched in 2022, has seen 10,000 trees planted across 30 locations in Northern Ireland over two years, while this year a further 5,000 trees have been planted in 19 locations.

Colleagues from SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland have also supported the initiative by pulling on their wellies and visiting many of the tree planting locations.

Peter McCool, SuperValu Kells visits Heather Ritchie at Carncome Farm who received 250 trees.

Heather said: “I’d like to thank SuperValu for sponsoring these trees through Trees on the Land. They will make a huge difference to the area providing shelter for our free-range chickens, increasing natural habitat for wildlife, and decrease the carbon footprint of the farm.”

Peter McCool, owner of SuperValu Kells added: “At SuperValu, we’re taking real sustainable action to help our communities and believe that small changes can have a big impact. We are really pleased to support this tree planting project in Kells which will bring many environmental benefits to the area including absorbing carbon dioxide and enhancing biodiversity.

*Full list of locations where trees have been planted:

· Bocombra Primary School, Portadown

· Cancer Connect NI (Enniskillen)

· Carncome Farm, Kells

· Causeway Hospital, Northern Health & Social Care Trust

· Delaney Farm, Dromore

· Derriaghy Village Community Association

· Dervock & District Community Association

· Faughan Valley Community Interest Company

· Friends of St Mary’s College, Irvinestown

· Island-na-Breen Dairy Farm, Kircubbin

· Lisburn BMX Club

· McClure Farm Bushmills

· Portaferry Co-Housing Project

· Rathcoole Primary School

· Tullygally Primary School, Craigavon

· Sow Grateful, Belfast

· St Catherine’s College, Armagh

· St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough