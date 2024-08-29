Support required for those suffering addiction and poor mental health
Sinn Féin Councillor Clare McConville Walker brought a motion to ABC Council last night calling on the Health Minister to implement support for those suffering from drug addiction and poor mental health.
Cllr McConville Walker said: “This motion reflects a conversation that is being had in many homes, in workplaces, in government institutions and in our health services.
“It is a topic that is very concerning and one which causes heartbreak and hardship for so many across our communities.
“More must be done to tackle tragic avoidable drug-related deaths in our society, and that’s why we must work together to ensure better and more appropriate support for those struggling.”
She concluded by calling for ABC council to join the campaign to see our drug rehabilitation services improved here in the north.
