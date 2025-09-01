Supporting pupils starting secondary school: ASCERT highlights counselling support for Year 8 students

As thousands of children across Northern Ireland prepare to start Year 8, ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol, drug and mental health charity, is shining a light on the emotional challenges many face during this key transition, and the support available through the HOPE Counselling Service in post-primary schools.

The first days at secondary school can bring excitement, but also anxiety. New classmates, bigger buildings, increased homework, and unfamiliar routines can feel overwhelming for young people.

The 2023 Kids’ Life and Times (KLT) survey of 11-year-olds in Northern Ireland found a decline in overall wellbeing compared to previous years, with many children reporting worries about peer relationships, family dynamics, and pressure to do well at school, all common concerns for pupils starting Year 8.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT said: “The move to secondary school is a huge step for young people. While some adjust quickly, others struggle emotionally, particularly in the first few weeks. That’s why the HOPE Counselling Service is so important. Our trained counsellors are available directly in schools, offering a safe space for pupils to talk through their worries and get support early.”

Commissioned by the Education Authority, the HOPE Counselling Service is available across post-primary schools in Northern Ireland and is free and confidential. Pupils can access the service via the school’s pastoral care team, or referrals can be made by parents or carers.

ASCERT also encourages parents to be proactive in helping their children navigate the transition to secondary school.

Tips for parents include:

Start conversations early : Ask how they’re feeling and reassure them it’s normal to feel nervous.

: Ask how they’re feeling and reassure them it’s normal to feel nervous. Practice routines : Travel the school route together and review timetables to build confidence.

: Travel the school route together and review timetables to build confidence. Encourage independence : Let them manage their own school bag, uniform or lunch prep.

: Let them manage their own school bag, uniform or lunch prep. Stay alert to changes : Mood swings, sleep difficulties or stomach aches may signal stress.

: Mood swings, sleep difficulties or stomach aches may signal stress. Reach out if needed: If concerns persist, don’t hesitate to seek help through school or ASCERT.

Supporting children, young people and families since 1998, ASCERT remains committed to promoting emotional wellbeing and building resilience in the face of change.

For more information about the HOPE Counselling Service or ASCERT’s wider programmes, visit www.ascert.biz or call 0800 2545 123.