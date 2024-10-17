Swann Calls on Government for fair insurance deal for NI drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robin Swann MP has asked Ministers for assurances that the UK Government’s Car Insurance Task Force will provide a fair deal for Northern Ireland drivers.

South Antrim MP Robin Swann has tabled written and oral questions to the Secretary of State for Transport following the government’s announcement of a new Car Insurance Taskforce which will "[root] out factors that increase costs for the car insurance industry" to ensure drivers have a fair deal on their car insurance premiums.

Mr Swann said: “Drivers in Northern Ireland face some of the highest car insurance costs in the United Kingdom. Car insurance is a legal requirement and should be affordable and accessible for every driver. For that reason, I have pressed the government for assurances that Northern Ireland’s drivers will also benefit from this Task Force.”