Swann Welcomes NIO Minister to Antrim for Meeting with Hannons

By Jay Buntin
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Robin Swann MP has facilitated a meeting between Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson MP and logistics company Hannons Group in Antrim this week.

The South Antrim MP and the haulage firm met with the Minister to discuss the expansion of Hannons’ PharmaLink work within the constituency, with a new warehouse and pharmaceutical distribution site at Nutts Corner under construction. This site is set to bring over 250 jobs to the area, international investment and a boost to the local economy.

Following the meeting Robin Swann said:

“It’s been great to welcome Minister Anderson to Antrim this morning. South Antrim is a fantastic place to work and do business, so I’m very happy to support Hannons as they establish a new pharma distribution centre in the constituency.

“Supporting local businesses as they grow and set up shop here in South Antrim is an important priority for me as the Member of Parliament and I wish Hannons well in their new Nutts Corner site.”

Related topics:Robin Swann
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice