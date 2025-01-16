Swann Welcomes NIO Minister to Antrim for Meeting with Hannons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robin Swann MP has facilitated a meeting between Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson MP and logistics company Hannons Group in Antrim this week.

The South Antrim MP and the haulage firm met with the Minister to discuss the expansion of Hannons’ PharmaLink work within the constituency, with a new warehouse and pharmaceutical distribution site at Nutts Corner under construction. This site is set to bring over 250 jobs to the area, international investment and a boost to the local economy.

Following the meeting Robin Swann said:

“It’s been great to welcome Minister Anderson to Antrim this morning. South Antrim is a fantastic place to work and do business, so I’m very happy to support Hannons as they establish a new pharma distribution centre in the constituency.

“Supporting local businesses as they grow and set up shop here in South Antrim is an important priority for me as the Member of Parliament and I wish Hannons well in their new Nutts Corner site.”