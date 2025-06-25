Swap and save: Launch of School Uniform Reuse Scheme in Antrim and Newtownabbey

By Ashleigh Erwin
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is relaunching its School Uniform Reuse Scheme for another year. This community-led initiative aims to reduce waste, save families money and promote sustainable practices.

School uniforms are essential but can be costly for families. With children quickly outgrowing their uniforms, many perfectly good items end up in landfill.

Through this Scheme, families are encouraged to donate clean, good-quality uniforms at convenient drop-off points throughout the Borough. Parents can also browse and collect uniforms for their children, helping to ease the financial burden of purchasing new items.

Last year alone, the scheme collected over 4,100 high-quality uniform items, demonstrating strong community support and the positive impact of this initiative.

Participating collection and donation points include:

  • Tidal Toome, Toomebridge
  • Listening Ear, Rathcoole
  • ROC Glengormley, Glengormley Methodist Church Hall
  • Monkstown Village Centre, Newtownabbey
  • FitMoms and Kids, Glengormley
  • A Safe Space to Be Me, Crumlin Hub
  • St John's Uniform Recycling Scheme, Ballyclare
  • Carnmoney Church School Uniform Ministry, Newtownabbey
  • Community Relations Forum (Kindness Kloset), Glengormley
  • Antrim Uniform Bank, Antrim
  • Doagh Primary School
  • Antrim Primary School Uniform 'Swap Shop'
  • Pre-Loved Uniform Sale at Ballynure Primary School

The Council is also partnering with Libraries NI for a second year to offer dedicated P.E. Kit drop-off bins at Antrim, Ballyclare, Glengormley and Rathcoole Libraries. Items accepted include shorts, t-shirts, joggers, hoodies, jackets, P.E. bags, trainers, football boots and waterproofs.

Speaking on the scheme, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said: “Our School Uniform Reuse Scheme is a fantastic way to support families, reduce waste and foster a more sustainable community. I encourage everyone to participate by donating outgrown uniforms or picking up items for their children. Together, we can make a big difference for both our planet and our local families."

For more information on the School Uniform Reuse Scheme and the participating locations, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/uniform

(L-R) Keerthana Raj and Kathy Wolff (Community Relations Forum), Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Rea Blain (ROC Glengormley)

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are joined by Frances Wilson (St John's Uniform Recycling Scheme, Ballyclare)

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are joined by Rosy Elliott from Carnmoney Presbyterian Church School Uniform Ministry

Ten community groups will be participating in this year’s School Uniform Reuse Scheme

