Swap and save: Launch of School Uniform Reuse Scheme in Antrim and Newtownabbey

School uniforms are essential but can be costly for families. With children quickly outgrowing their uniforms, many perfectly good items end up in landfill.

Through this Scheme, families are encouraged to donate clean, good-quality uniforms at convenient drop-off points throughout the Borough. Parents can also browse and collect uniforms for their children, helping to ease the financial burden of purchasing new items.

Last year alone, the scheme collected over 4,100 high-quality uniform items, demonstrating strong community support and the positive impact of this initiative.

Participating collection and donation points include:

Tidal Toome, Toomebridge

Listening Ear, Rathcoole

ROC Glengormley, Glengormley Methodist Church Hall

Monkstown Village Centre, Newtownabbey

FitMoms and Kids, Glengormley

A Safe Space to Be Me, Crumlin Hub

St John's Uniform Recycling Scheme, Ballyclare

Carnmoney Church School Uniform Ministry, Newtownabbey

Community Relations Forum (Kindness Kloset), Glengormley

Antrim Uniform Bank, Antrim

Doagh Primary School

Antrim Primary School Uniform 'Swap Shop'

Pre-Loved Uniform Sale at Ballynure Primary School

The Council is also partnering with Libraries NI for a second year to offer dedicated P.E. Kit drop-off bins at Antrim, Ballyclare, Glengormley and Rathcoole Libraries. Items accepted include shorts, t-shirts, joggers, hoodies, jackets, P.E. bags, trainers, football boots and waterproofs.

Speaking on the scheme, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said: “Our School Uniform Reuse Scheme is a fantastic way to support families, reduce waste and foster a more sustainable community. I encourage everyone to participate by donating outgrown uniforms or picking up items for their children. Together, we can make a big difference for both our planet and our local families."

For more information on the School Uniform Reuse Scheme and the participating locations, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/uniform

1 . Contributed (L-R) Keerthana Raj and Kathy Wolff (Community Relations Forum), Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Rea Blain (ROC Glengormley) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are joined by Frances Wilson (St John's Uniform Recycling Scheme, Ballyclare) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are joined by Rosy Elliott from Carnmoney Presbyterian Church School Uniform Ministry Photo: Submitted