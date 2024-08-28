Tackling textiles grant scheme returns for third year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is delighted to announce the third year of its Tackling Textiles Skills and Innovation Grant.

Funded by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) through the Carrier Bag Levy, the programme will offer grants between £1,000 and £3,000 to Small and Medium Sized Enterprise’s (SME’s) and not for profit organisations with proposals that include developing skills and engaging in textile repair and reuse.

The objective of the grant programme is to reduce textile waste by increasing the availability and awareness of these more sustainable practices in Northern Ireland.

As Northern Ireland transitions towards a low-emissions, nature-rich society, as outlined in the DAERA Draft Green Growth Strategy[i], the Tackling Textiles Skills and Innovation Grant plays a supporting role by developing sustainable practices. This involves extending the life of products and minimising waste by increasing reuse and repair across wider textiles industry. By advancing green skills and supporting SME’s and not for profit organisations to adopt or promote these practices, the grant helps ensure that Northern Ireland continues on the path of sustainable development.

The grant opens for applications on August 23rd, 2024, and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is inviting SMEs and not-for-profits to submit proposals focused on tackling textile waste. The organisation is particularly interested in applications from the fashion industry to explore ways they can contribute to reuse and repair initiatives in Northern Ireland; however, the grant is open to any eligible organisation with a proposal to tackle textile waste. The primary goal is to support the local textile sector in offering the public better access to sustainable choices by developing reuse and repair initiatives.

According to research carried out by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, only four per cent[ii] of people surveyed recognise that the production and consumption of clothing can be harmful to our environment.

Chris Gourley, Waste and Pollution Solutions Strategic Lead at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, explains: “The Northern Ireland textile industry, particularly those in fashion, can play an important role in reducing waste and advancing sustainable practices for textiles. Through a competitive process, the Tackling Textiles Skills and Innovation Grant seeks to invest in enterprises that wish to develop skills, engage in reuse and repair, and promote a green economy. With nineteen projects already funded to the value of £32,000 across Northern Ireland, we are eager to continue to build on this success by supporting new initiatives that can make a positive impact.”

Local textile designer and sewing tutor, Angeline Murphy, successfully applied for grant funding in 2022 and 2023. She produced a series of online tutorials focused on upcycling, repairing, mending, buying, and selling second-hand. Her goal was to provide engaging content across her social media platforms to increase awareness of textile waste and demonstrate the ways in which people can reduce waste at home.

Angeline said, “I would encourage any eligible organisation with a great idea to apply this year. The funding helped me share my knowledge and inspire others. I really enjoyed sharing my skills through online channels - the feedback was fantastic and there was a great age range of people taking part.”

Applications to the Tackling Textiles Skills and Innovation Grant are open from August 23rd to September 20th. For more information visit – Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.