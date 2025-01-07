Take a break, Take a Seat in Antrim and Newtownabbey
The Take a Seat initiative encourages local businesses and community facilities to offer a seat to anyone who may need to rest while shopping or passing by. Participating locations will display branded stickers on their doors or windows, signalling their support. Importantly, those who take a seat are under no obligation to make a purchase or use the services of the business.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said “The 'Take a Seat' campaign is a fantastic initiative that highlights our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive Borough. By offering something as simple as a place to rest, we are helping to ensure that everyone, regardless of age or mobility, can feel confident accessing our towns.”
The campaign is currently being piloted in Crumlin and Ballyclare, with plans to expand across the Borough throughout 2025. This pilot phase will help refine the programme and gather feedback to ensure its success as it grows.
Businesses and facilities interested in joining the initiative can sign up by contacting Environmental Health E. [email protected] or T. 028 9034 0160. Residents can find a full list of participating locations by visiting antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/take-a-seat