Take the plunge with Ireland’s only floating padel court

Let’s Go Padel follows up mass court plan with fun new facility

The owners of Let’s Go Padel have followed up their first serve and volley in a masterplan to make the sport accessible for everyone in Northern Ireland with an ace and the launch of the island’s only floating court.

Just last month Let’s Go Padel officially opened their first courts at Carryduff and Ballyclare and revealed ambitious plans to take this number to 50 openings before Christmas with another 50 courts coming soon after.

Now the progressive company has launched the only floating padel court on the island of Ireland at their Carryduff site at Knockbracken Reservoir, home of sister company, Let’s Go Hydro.

The new floating court is the perfect way to enjoy what has become one of the world’s fastest growing sports. Combining elements of tennis and squash, padel is a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court about a third the size of a tennis court and surrounded by glass walls.

The entrepreneur behind Let’s Go Padel, Pete Boyle, believes the floating court is perfect for parties, corporate events and for those wanting to try something a little different.

He said: “The floating court is a lot of fun and so far it has been really well received by anyone who has played on it.

“It will be a perfect venue for corporate away days or birthday parties. There is definitely a big fun element to it, but there is also a serious side.

Everyone can enjoy padel at any of the 13 courts on offer at Lets Go Padel Carryduff and Ballyclare sites.

“At Let’s Go Padel we are determined to really develop the sport in Northern Ireland and to do that we need to open the maximum number of courts that we possibly can.

“We are aiming for around 100 which will take a lot of work. We had the space here at the reservoir and thought this would be a really good use for it.”

Across the UK there were just 300 courts 18 months ago, by the end of the year there will likely be 2,000. In Europe, and around the world, the sport is hugely popular with 10,000 courts in Italy and another 10,000 in Spain.

Despite the planned surge in court openings, Pete is convinced the demand for padel in Northern Ireland will mirror other parts of the world.

He said: “While there are elite elements to the game and people can play at a high level, primarily it is an inclusive sport which the whole family can play together.

“It is so easy to play and thoroughly enjoyable - once people begin to play we find that they really fall in love with the sport.

“That was the case for me. Once I started playing I was immediately hooked, some might say I’ve become a little bit obsessed with the sport, but I absolutely love it.

“There is a real sense of fun about padel and that’s why we thought the floating court would make a wonderful addition to our offering.”

Let’s Go Padel currently offer 13 padel courts for hire across their Carryduff and Ballyclare sites along with a pickle ball court at Carryduff.

To find out more about padel or to book the floating padel court visit www.letsgopadel.com