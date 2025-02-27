BLEND & Batch has teamed up with B Positive to launch an exciting new campaign.

Now, with every takeaway coffee cup you can learn more about B Positive, a local charity founded by Banbridge boy Adam Watson during his fight with leukaemia.

B Positive is very close to the hearts of Blend & Batch owners Peter and Marion Fairbairn.

Marion told the Chronicle: “The takeaway cups were launched last week. It’s something we’ve been working on for the last three to four months and we’re delighted to have finally got them in.

B Positive’s ​David & Sara Watson with Peter Fairbairn, from Blend & Batch.

“To mark the launch, B Positive and ourselves offered 50 free takeaway coffees to the first 50 customers last week and that went really well.

“Adam’s favourite number was 5, so we times that by 10 to honour the generosity that he always radiated.

“We’re so pleased to do something that is meaningful and people are so supportive of B Positive.

“There is a little blurb about B Positive on the back of the takeaway cup, and you can scan the QR code and go onto the donation page which, hopefully, will help raise funds for the charity.

“It was actually Adam’s parents, David and Sara, who came up with the idea. They talked to us about it and we thought it was wonderful.

“They are an amazing couple, they are very strong - it’s like Adam is definitely there to motivate them on a daily basis.”

The takeaway cups, proudly supporting B Positive, are the latest way in which Blend & Batch continues to remember Adam - a courageous and caring boy who touched the lives of everyone he met.

“We always remember Adam in August for his anniversary,” Marion explained.

“We do Adam’s BLT for a week, as a special, and all the funds raised from the sale of that dish goes to the charity.

“We also celebrate his birthday when we do the same thing with his favourite traybake, which is a brownie.”

Marion praised Adam’s charity for the positive impact it is making.

“B Positive is doing wonderful things for children with cancer, and also the dedicated children’s cancer nurses who look after them.

“The charity provides each child with a suitcase, which is full of essential items that a family will need on the cancer treatment journey.

“The charity also funds therapies to support the well-being of children’s cancer nurses and, in particular, their mental health.

“David and Sara are in close contact with the nurses on the children’s cancer ward and they see that it isn't easy for them.”

Commenting on the new campaign, Marion added: “I hope people will enjoy their takeaway cups and keep sharing the love on social media, so we can spread the word about B Positive.

“The number 1 thing is to keep remembering Adam.”

Blend & Batch is passionate and proactive about caring for the environment, and a priority for the business long-term is developing re-usable takeaway cups.

They always encourage customers to dispose of their paper cups responsibly by recycling them.