Taking Stock: Power of collaboration health & wellbeing event held by NI Agri Rural Health Forum

The collaboration event was chaired by Dr Rebecca Orr, and included an address from Minister of Health, Mr Mike Nesbitt who encouraged members in their work. Last year, the forum was proud to partner with Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity Action Cancer. Farmers are necessary outdoor workers and at a greater risk of UV exposure.

The partnership therefore first chose to raise the awareness of skin cancer symptoms and the vital importance of early detection. The charity’s skin cancer detection service, which was established in 2023, provides a unique service delivered by no other charity in the UK or Ireland. ‘You Check Your Stock, You Check the Weather but Do You Check Your Skin’ message was shared millions of times across the globe through partner social media, TV and hard press.

In the latter half of the year, the partnership chose to raise awareness of bowel cancer asking the question ‘What’s your Gut Instinct’. Knowledge of optimal calf gut health was shared by leading veterinary surgeons alongside human red flag symptoms to be aware of. The Mission:FarmStrong events, organised by Rev Kenny Hanna, the Rural Chaplain, solidified both messages at various mart roadshow events across Northern Ireland.

These events fundraised £4,556 in aid of Action Cancer as well as spreading awareness of its vital services.

Thanks to these collective efforts during 2024/2025, Action Cancer referred 219 people for further treatment. It is estimated that 15 (7%) had a malignant melanoma, 5 (2%) a Squamous Cell Carcinoma and circa 100 (45%) a Basal Cell Carcinoma. These figures include a number of cancers picked up during the 2024 Balmoral Show.

After a warm welcome from Mr John Henning OBE, RUAS President and generous supporter of the forum, two expert panels were hosted.

Farmer speakers Mr George Doherty, Farm Community Network and Mr Dee Heron gave their views of dealing with ill health due to cancer. Mr Jonathan Tuft outlined the practical steps he takes to prevent respiratory ill health as a poultry and beef farmer. Mr John McClenaghan, UFU Deputy President also shared how UFU will be raising awareness of skin cancer over the summer months also.

Gareth Kirk, CEO of Action Cancer commented: “The excellent 'Taking Stock: Power of Collaboration' event held at the Balmoral Show once again showcased the power and impact of collaboration across and within sectors. The event itself was a simple reflection of all of the great partnership work undertaken by many, for many, throughout 2024/2025 by the Agri Rural Health Forum.

"The Forum provided an excellent platform for Action Cancer to help raise awareness of the importance of early cancer detection, specifically in relation to skin and bowel cancer There is also no doubt that by working together we achieved a much greater output and impact than we could ever have achieve by working alone and, that it is probably fair to claim that through the collective efforts of all lives have or will be saved.”

The forum will now join forces with the successful Farm Safety Partnership, facilitated by Health & Safety Executive NI and expert charity partners Asthma + Lung UK. In conversation with Mr David Wright (IFJ), Specialist Respiratory Nurse Mrs Frances Barrett, gave a clear take home message: ‘Breathlessness is not something you should be sitting on’.

Producer Services Director at Dale Farm, Mr Neville Graham reiterated ‘it is our duty, as a cooperative, to help get the message out there about personal health’. Mrs Lauren Finlay, NFU Mutual Regional Manager closed the event with thanks and a call-to-action reiterating ‘we all have a responsibility to raise the importance of human health in agriculture’.

If you would like more information on the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, please contact forum secretariat Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk

1 . Contributed Panellists at the NI Agri Rural Health Forum Taking Stock Event Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dr Rebecca Orr, Chair of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum & local GP Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Health Minister Mike Nesbitt Photo: Submitted