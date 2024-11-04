Ahead of Belfast’s inaugural The Knitting & Stitching Show, the finalists in this year’s dressmaking competition, sponsored by Janome, have been revealed.

A total of 14 finalists from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are competing for the chance to get their hands on a Janome sewing machine worth £850.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Belfast School of Art which is now housed in Ulster University and three of the designs destined for the catwalk on Sunday, November 10 have come from UU graduates.

Ariane Sloan graduated from UU’s textile art design and fashion course where she specialised in knitwear design. Her entry – a crochet babydoll dress with a bonnet – is inspired by her research on how knitting and crocheting techniques have evolved in the fashion world.

Designer Ariane Sloan modelling her handcrafted dress outside Belfast's Botanic Gardens.

Bringing sustainability to the forefront of her design, and inspired by the insects of Northern Ireland, is UU graduate, Kiya Parr, who has designed a reversible jumper and a hand dyed skirt.

Their fellow UU alum Olive Mulvenna has upcycled/repurposed a top and trousers that is inspired by the unnecessary waste generated by fast fashion and textile waste.

These designs will compete against 2nd year Belfast MET student, Lucy Kavanagh-Dick’s patchwork denim jorts and 17-year-old Charlie Wells’ extravagant puffer jacket and matching skirt.

Fatima Naqvi, Event Organiser of the Knitting & Stitching Show Belfast, said she cannot wait to see these inspiring designs take to the catwalk.

She said: “We know Belfast has a rich history of crafting and skills and I cannot wait to see these designs take to the catwalk on the final day of our show – it will make for a great finale to a great weekend.”

Featuring over 140 crafting workshops and 100 brands to shop from, the K&S show takes place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast from November 7-10.

Visit theknittingandstitchingshow.com to explore all the events taking place and get your tickets now.