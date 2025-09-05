Rathfriland teenager Ben Dickson is on top of the world!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Year 14 student at Banbridge High School was crowned Juvenile World Champion Drum Major 2025 at the recent World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

A member of Drumlough Pipe Band, Hillsborough, Ben has been competing since he was 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented 17-year-old is also a rising star in table tennis, representing both Ulster and Ireland.

Ben at the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland.

Ben and mum Ruth travelled to the Worlds last month (August 15-16). It was his first time competing at the prestigious event - and it was definitely a debut to remember!

He was placed 1st in his grade and secured the title of the Juvenile World Champion Drum

Major, picking up the ‘McClay Drum and Drum Major Mace and Plaque’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When his name was called out, so many people came over to offer their congratulations and to say how delighted they were for Ben,” Ruth revealed.

The Rathfriland teenager took part in the Nova Scotia Tattoo in Canada earlier this summer.

“I was one very proud mum!”

Earlier this summer, Ben jetted off to Canada to take part in the Nova Scotia Tattoo with ‘The Force’, a display team of champion drum majors.

He performed to a 8,000-strong audience over five days, along with parading at the ‘Canada Day’ parade.

Ruth said it was the experience of a lifetime: “The Force did Northern Ireland proud and the people over there welcomed them with open arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben’s drum major career has opened up so many amazing opportunities. He loves doing the tattoos and performing.

“Banbridge High School has been so supportive and encouraging, of both his drum major and table tennis achievements.

“They have said Ben is a great role model for the younger pupils.”

Ben competed throughout the competition season, picking up silverware in all of the competitions that he took part in and impressing at the All-Irelands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later this month, he heads off to Rotterdam to take part in the ‘Rotterdam Tattoo’ and, then,

to Belgium in October to take part in the ‘Belgium Tattoo’, under the leadership of five-time Senior World Champion, Alan McBride from Kilkeel.

Ben, who attends the Co. Armagh Drum Major Class, will join forces with three other senior drum majors from Scotland, who have all claimed prizes in major competitions.

His band, Hillsborough-based Drumlough Pipe, also had a very successful season in the arena and finished it off by picking up 3rd place in their grade at the World Championships.

Ben will move into the Seniors for the 2026 season, and will be hoping to continue his success.