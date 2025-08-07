Local artist and designer Tracey McKay is truly blossoming - and her latest project has taken her to the national stage.

Recently, Tracey showcased her incredible talent at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham.

She was part of a team that created something truly special: an exclusive, one-of-a-kind 50-square-metre art feature wall for renowned landscape designer Kitti Kovacs.

Kitti, an award-winning designer, digital artist, and founder of Kitti Kovacs Garden Design, enlisted Tracey to help craft this show-stopping centerpiece.

The result was a stunning fusion of art and nature, serving as the focal point of the garden display. It was a true highlight of the event, captivating visitors and judges alike.

Tracey, founder of Annaclone-based Tracey McKay Designs, describes her work on the project as “a living, breathing work of art - made with passion, creativity, and a whole lot of fun!”

The garden itself didn’t just look beautiful; it also earned two Platinum Awards and took home the coveted Overall People’s Choice Award.

Even the legendary horticulturist and broadcaster Monty Don opened the garden to the public, and it was featured on BBC - a real feather in her cap!

​Tracey McKay working on the feature wall.

So, how did Tracey get involved?

She explained: “Michael O’Reilly, an award-winning garden designer from Belfast, reached out to see if I’d be interested in collaborating with Kitti.

“I asked what it entailed, and he told me it was about creating a painted effect on one of the show gardens at the NEC.”

Kitti flew over from London, met with Tracey, and together they brainstormed designs.

Award-winning designer ​Kitti Kovacs enlisted Tracey to help craft the show-stopping centrepiece.

Over the course of a week, they worked on the project - transforming a massive 50-square-metre wall with stunning paint effects using Porter’s Paints, for which Tracey is an ambassador.

“Working on such a large-scale piece alongside talented garden designers was an amazing experience,” Tracey shared.

“Many people don’t realize you can incorporate paint effects into walls and garden features — it really adds a unique touch.

“The feedback has been fantastic, and collaborating with such creative minds has definitely broadened my horizons.”

Specialising in paint effects, interior design, and furniture revival, Tracey offers commissioned work throughout Ireland.

When she’s not busy creating, she runs workshops and masterclasses, sharing her skills and passion with others.

Tracey McKay Designs has been recognised as Best Interior Designer and Best Interior Shop for 2022/23, and she was a finalist in the Family Business Award 2024.

To see more of Tracey’s work visit http://traceymckaydesigns.com.