Talented young hairdressing student has ambitious plans to manage her own salon

A talented young hairdressing student at Northern Regional College has ambitious plans to manage her own salon. In pursuit of her goal, Katie Smyth from Ballyronan, enrolled at the College’s Magherafelt campus to do a Level 2 traineeship as a stepping stone to progressing to Level 3 and, in the longer term a career as a professional hairdresser.

Her skill, dedication and support for others has not gone unnoticed and Katie was recognised as an ‘Inspirational Student’ and for her ‘Kindness in College’ at the College’s recent Student Achievement Awards,

Katie has always loved hairdressing and with several friends and family members working in the hair and beauty sector, she was motivated to follow in their footsteps.

As a trainee, Katie completed a placement in Ginger and Belle, a hair and beauty salon in Cookstown and this experience made her even more determined than ever to achieve her goal.

Katie Smyth pictured with her dad Jason and Principal and Chief Executive of NRC, Mel Higgins

According to her classmates, Katie is creative and skilled individual who is always willing to share her expertise with others.

“Furthermore, Katie always supports other students' achievements and celebrates their success with genuine enthusiasm and encouragement, creating a positive and uplifting environment for everyone around her. She is an inspiration to us all.”