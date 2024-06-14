Talented young hairdressing student has ambitious plans to manage her own salon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Her skill, dedication and support for others has not gone unnoticed and Katie was recognised as an ‘Inspirational Student’ and for her ‘Kindness in College’ at the College’s recent Student Achievement Awards,
Katie has always loved hairdressing and with several friends and family members working in the hair and beauty sector, she was motivated to follow in their footsteps.
As a trainee, Katie completed a placement in Ginger and Belle, a hair and beauty salon in Cookstown and this experience made her even more determined than ever to achieve her goal.
According to her classmates, Katie is creative and skilled individual who is always willing to share her expertise with others.
“Furthermore, Katie always supports other students' achievements and celebrates their success with genuine enthusiasm and encouragement, creating a positive and uplifting environment for everyone around her. She is an inspiration to us all.”
Applications are open for all courses starting in September. Visit our website www.nrc.ac.uk for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.