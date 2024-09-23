Tandragee Rovers FC host Golf Day Fundraiser
Thankfully the weather was kind and it was a brilliant day finished off with fantastic food at Dukes Bistro (Tandragee Golf Club)
Tandragee Rovers would like to pass on their thanks to all the spsonsors who supported them:The Montagu Arms, MyCarNeedsA.com, Mattest Craigavon Plastics Ltd, Viewpoint Developments Ltd, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, Stevenson Financial Planning & Mortgages , Chasing Doughpamine Love, Melanie, Cusher Meadow Allotments, LM Services NI Ltd, Hestia Wealth, The Castle - Bar & Off Sales Gilford, Cecil Corbett Plastering, Cathy Acheson - Travel Counsellors, SG Auto Repair
1st: Cecil Corbett, Emmet Scullion, Colly McSherry & Ryan Fitzpatrick
2nd: Laura Sterritt, Beth Sterritt, Alfie Sterritt & Kaitlin Maney
NEAREST PIN: Dean Acheson. LONGEST DRIVE: Steven George
INDIVIDUAL: 1st: Kaitlin Maney, 2nd: Jason Rogers, 3rd: Allan Armstrong
Well done to everyone involved.
