Tandragee Rovers FC host Golf Day Fundraiser

By Emily Doherty
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
Tandragee Rovers FC swapped their footballs for golf balls for a fundraising day on Friday 21st September 2024 at Tandragee Golf Club.

Thankfully the weather was kind and it was a brilliant day finished off with fantastic food at Dukes Bistro (Tandragee Golf Club)

Tandragee Rovers would like to pass on their thanks to all the spsonsors who supported them:The Montagu Arms, MyCarNeedsA.com, Mattest Craigavon Plastics Ltd, Viewpoint Developments Ltd, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, Stevenson Financial Planning & Mortgages , Chasing Doughpamine Love, Melanie, Cusher Meadow Allotments, LM Services NI Ltd, Hestia Wealth, The Castle - Bar & Off Sales Gilford, Cecil Corbett Plastering, Cathy Acheson - Travel Counsellors, SG Auto Repair

1st: Cecil Corbett, Emmet Scullion, Colly McSherry & Ryan Fitzpatrick

Team Winners Cecil, Emmet, Colly and RyanTeam Winners Cecil, Emmet, Colly and Ryan
Team Winners Cecil, Emmet, Colly and Ryan

2nd: Laura Sterritt, Beth Sterritt, Alfie Sterritt & Kaitlin Maney

NEAREST PIN: Dean Acheson. LONGEST DRIVE: Steven George

INDIVIDUAL: 1st: Kaitlin Maney, 2nd: Jason Rogers, 3rd: Allan Armstrong

Well done to everyone involved.

