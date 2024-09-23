Tandragee Rovers FC welcome the new U7s for a mascot day at Madden Park
They also welcomed the littlest Rovers, the U7s, who joined them in a pre-match warm up and a walk on before kick off.
The young players really enjoyed their meet and greet with the First team Managers Justin, Davy and Gary and their very own changing room team talk.
Tandragee Rovers is so much more than just a football club. This club is their club too. They are one big team, pulling on the orange jersey each week, building relationships and making memories. The weekly scores, in ten years time, won’t be remembered.. but that feeling of belonging somewhere, of friendship, of community will last a lifetime.
Everyone involved in Tandragee Rovers would like to thank the parents who have chosen them for their child & they wish their U7s the best of luck as they begin their football journey.
