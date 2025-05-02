Ted says get involved in Lions Club Copper Coin Collection!
Helimed Ted is encouraging everyone in Banbridge to get involved in Banbridge Lions Club’s Copper Coin Appeal.
This fundraiser will raise money to support the invaluable work of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Once the HEMS team is tasked, they are airborne within 5 minutes and can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes bringing emergency pre-hospital care to a seriously ill or injured patient no matter the destination.
Just pick up a jar from one of the town’s wonderful retailers (Blend & Batch, Fred Elliott Butchers, Captain Cooks, Tesco or Salt Kitchen), fill it with copper coins and come along to count the money and celebrate with Helimed Ted at a family fun day on Saturday, May 31 at Banbridge Hockey Club.
