Teddy’s early arrival is the perfect Christmas present
Teddy John Cromie was born in Daisy Hill Hospital on Friday, December 27 at 12.13pm, weighing 6lb 15oz.
Big brother Billy (2) couldn’t wait to meet the latest addition to the Cromie clan!
“The baby wasn’t due until January 8, but we knew it was going to be a bit earlier so we were getting prepared,” Michael told the Chronicle.
“Shannon and Teddy were in hospital for a couple of days and they got home on Sunday.
“Billy has been doing well and getting involved. As the days go on, he’s taking more and more to do with Teddy.
“He’s been helping out and stuck in the middle of everything!
“It was a quiet Christmas Day and Boxing Day for us, and it’s been all go from then on! But it’s all good and exciting.”
Michael, who works for Fane Valley in Moira, is looking forward to another memorable occasion in the coming weeks - this time, on the rugby pitch.
“I have two games to go until my 200th AIL appearance for Banbridge,” he revealed.
“We are excited that Teddy is here safe and sound, and that he will be there for that special milestone.”
Michael captained Banbridge First XV for a number of seasons, before handing over the armband to younger brother Peter.
Banbridge Rugby Club passed on its good wishes to the Cromie family, saying: “Delighted to be able to share the best news of a new arrival!
“Congratulations to Michael, Shannon, Billy and the wider family circle on the birth of Teddy Cromie.”
