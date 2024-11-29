Tesco Ballymena promotes winter food collection for local food bank

(L-R) MLAs Timothy Gaston and Colin Crawford promote the 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection in Ballymena.

Tesco customers at the Ballymena superstore are making a huge difference to the lives of local people facing hunger and hardship by donating items for the 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection.

The initiative, which last year saw Tesco customers across County Antrim donating 32,008 meals to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust, will also have items delivered to the local foodbank.

Local MLAs Colin Crawford (Ulster Unionist Party) and Timothy Gaston (Traditional Unionist Party) joined customers and representatives of the local foodbank to promote the donations this week.

“The rising demand for food parcels and meal support underscores the urgent need for action. The generosity of Ballymena residents and Tesco customers is a testament to the power of community. I encourage everyone to continue supporting these efforts wherever possible,” said Mr. Crawford.

(L-R) Tesco Community Champion Ronny McFall, foodbank volunteer Samuel Wright, MLA Timothy Gaston, MLA Colin Crawford and foodbank volunteers Tom McGuigan and Peter Dickey.

Mr. Gaston commented on the incredible work foodbank volunteers do to ensure those who find themselves struggling have somewhere to reach out to for support and advice: “I urge anyone who has the resources to support those struggling to do so either through buying an extra item when out shopping or to donate directly to the foodbank” he added.

The campaign continues until Sunday, Dec 1st, so there is still time to make a much-needed donation. “Tesco has been supporting local food banks for over a decade, and sadly, the need for these services continues to grow. If there’s one thing, I’d encourage our customers to do, it’s to take a moment to speak with the volunteers or read the leaflets being handed out. These resources include a list of the most-needed items, making it easy to contribute in a meaningful way.” said Tesco Community Champion Ronny McFall.

The top ten most needed items include UHT and powdered milk, tinned meat, fish, veg and soup, pasta and cooking sauces and other goods with a longer shelf life. Customers may also contribute by rounding up their shop total at the tills.