Tesco customers donate over 6K to support stroke survivors across NI

Tesco customers from 16 stores across Northern Ireland have raised £6,570 to support local people affected by strokes.

The fundraising campaign was promoted on World Stroke Day in October by Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS), an organisation that helps thousands of stroke survivors and their families rebuild their lives.

Today, as many as 470,000 people in NI are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition. With almost 90% of their income coming exclusively from public donations, NICHS offers family support, physical activity and health education programmes, wellness sessions and practical and emotional support for local people with chest, heart or stroke illnesses and the people who are closest to them.

“We are extremely grateful to Tesco customers! Tesco’s motto of 'every little helps' couldn’t be truer, and this brilliant donation will really help make a difference in supporting our Post Rehab Exercise Programme (PREP) in local communities across NI,” celebrated Nadia Duncan, Donor Development Manager at NICHS.

(L-R) Lindsay Lutton from NICHS fundraising team, Robert Wilson, Community Champion and colleagues Wilma Cunningham and Allison Hamilton at Tesco Extra Newtownbreda, and Regina Cox and Nadia Duncan, also from NICHS fundraising team.

On the collection day, NICHS’ health promotion team also offered free blood pressure checks in store to Tesco customers in the Lisburn and Ballymena stores, with some concerning results.

“High blood pressure increase increases the risk of stroke by up to five times, but many people have no idea as there are often no symptoms. At our checks, there were a few urgent GP referrals made,” Nadia added.

“At Tesco, we are incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our customers across Northern Ireland. This incredible effort truly demonstrates the power of community,” said Robert Wilson, Community Champion at Tesco Extra Newtownbreda.

“We are delighted to work alongside NICHS and would like to thank everyone who helped make a real difference to support stroke survivors.”

Learn more about NICHS at https://nichs.org.uk