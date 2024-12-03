Tesco customers in Lurgan can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Lurgan can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until Saturday, December 14, Tesco Carnegie St Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army aim to bring joy and hope into the lives of people struggling the most this Christmas. All donated toys will go to local children within the community to ensure no child is left out at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edel Foy, Community Champion at Tesco Carnegie St Superstore, said: “I love to support our local community, and it is great to be helping children in need through our toy collection. We always get lots of recognition in our town for the support we offer, and we are so grateful for the generosity of our customers that allows us to do this.”

Tesco Carnegie St Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with The Salvation Army.

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Carnegie St Superstore partnering with The Salvation Army this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.