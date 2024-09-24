Tesco grant funds drop-in evening in Londonderry to support young people living in isolation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity Include Youth has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco for the Queen Street Drop In programme, aimed at helping young people in care who face loneliness and isolation, as well as providing a secure and comfortable place in Londonderry to socialise.

The drop-in sessions started in 2018 and take place on Tuesdays from 5-8 pm. The evening is attended by up to 15 people and always includes a hearty meal. Attendees help choose the activities and have the opportunity to enjoy a fun outing like going bowling, catching a movie at the cinema, going karting or discovering a new talent in arts and crafts. The drop-in sessions are also a welcome refuge for Halloween and Christmas, and the next big event in the programme is Drop In’s Got Talent, with singers and musicians from the group.

“While we promote other programs that approach employability and personal development, these sessions are more about soft skills such as building friendships and support systems,” commented Sheila Stalker, Senior Youth Worker at Include Youth. “Sometimes we get unaccompanied young children starting at 16. Many of these young people are struggling with social isolation, mental health concerns and complex needs, and do not have any family support to rely on. The Drop In is a vital part of their weekly routine and something they eagerly anticipate.

“We don’t have specific funding or staffing for the Drop In, so we make our own cutbacks in expenses and the staff is willing to contribute with extra hours. The support from Tesco has been incredible in making these evenings happen. We also plan to use part of the donations in a refurb and refresh to make the drop-in rooms more welcoming.”

Include Youth's drop-in sessions always include a fun outing for young people facing isolation.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help organisations like Include Youth. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information on how to make a difference at Tesco stores across NI, please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk