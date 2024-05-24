Tesco supports the British Red Cross with £27million over 27 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco's longstanding partnership with the British Red Cross, which has provided vital support to communities across the UK and beyond for nearly three decades. To mark the occasion, the retailer has donated £250,000 this month to the British Red Cross Disaster Fund, taking the total Tesco has given to the charity to £27 million in 27 years of the successful partnership.

Since its inception, the collaboration has focused on both financial and practical support, with corporate donations and funds raised through customer initiatives and employee fundraising going to support humanitarian efforts across the globe, whilst also helping local communities in the UK.

As well as being a founding member of the British Red Cross's Disaster Relief Alliance, Tesco has demonstrated its commitment to preparedness and response during emergencies.

This includes Northern Ireland, where its store in Lisnagelvin in Londonderry provided crucial assistance to British Red Cross Teams and the local community, during floods in August 2022.

British Red Cross volunteer Warren Mason bringing in aid to Loughborough after Storm Henk.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco said: “Tesco is immensely proud to recognise our enduring partnership with the British Red Cross, spanning nearly three decades, with this donation of £200,000 to the charity’s Disaster Fund.

“Together, we've made a significant impact on communities across the UK including here in Northern Ireland, providing vital support during times of crisis, and helping to foster resilience for everyday challenges.

“To have reached such a large milestone of £27 million raised over the course of 27 years signifies the incredible generosity of our customers and colleagues who have consistently backed this vital cause. It is also a testament to the shared values both Tesco and the British Red Cross hold with a deep commitment to supporting and empowering the communities we serve.”

“This partnership goes beyond financial contributions. Through the Emergency Protocol agreement, our stores serve as a network of resources, allowing British Red Cross teams to access essential items during emergencies and ensuring they can swiftly respond to local needs.

“We have seen the benefits of such an agreement first-hand in Northern Ireland and through this partnership and the support of our colleagues, whether it’s through fundraising or logistical support, we believe the collaboration has made a real difference to the lives of others, both here in the UK and abroad. We look forward to continuing our support of the British Red Cross and the vital work they do, in the future.”

The remarkable partnership can trace its roots back to a modest first donation of £1,000 from the supermarket in 1997, to help support the Princess Diana Landmine campaign, championed by the British Red Cross. Since then, the British Red Cross has used funds raised by Tesco to help those in need across the country and beyond.