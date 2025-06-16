Texel breeders brave horrendous weather conditions for National Show 2025

Despite the weather Texel Breeders turned out in large numbers with a record number of entries of Texels on exhibit. The club wish to thank members for turning out with huge gratitude to Judge Alan Blackwood Auldhouseburn Flock for judging the competition and to Galloway & MacLeod Ltd for their generous sponsorship.

Judging took place under difficult conditions with Mr Blackwood choosing his first place Aged Ram from Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen. Joint owned, Ballynahone Foreman, HBR2201773, is a Garngour Emerald son out of a Scotsman Avicii dam.

Claiming first place in the Aged Ewe class and also presented the Galloway & Macleod Special Prize for the Best Aged Ewe was Alastair Gault’s Forkins exhibit.GAF2303693, is a Charben Fantastic daughter out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam.

Taking the top spot in the Gimmer line-up was Jonny Cubitt’s Drumcon entry, CWH2401794, a Strathbogie Gypsy King daughter out of an Auldhouseburn Corky dam. Mr Blackwood continued to brave the elements, choosing his first place shearling ram from the O’Hare Family’s exhibits. Not on his first outing, Ballykeel Holy Bejoly, OHP2400811 has kept up his winning streak.

He is a son of New View Electrifying, a Sportsmans Double Diamond son and out of a Hilltop Ewe sired by Knock Crackerjack. In the Texel Young Breeder’s Class it was Jack Walmsley’s turn to take the red rosette with his White Water Farm ewe lamb, WXX2500603, a Haymount Fancy That daughter out of an Import dam by Garngour Fly Half II.

Mr Blackwood chose his first place February Born Ram Lamb and later Galloway & MacLeod Male Champion from John Trimble’s Curley pen. This lamb, TYC2501627, is a Forkins Hawkeye son, sired by 100K Strathbogie Gypsy King and out of a New View Electrifying sired dam.

The Galloway & MacLeod Male Reserve Champion was also from the same class, earlier standing second place, this time from Martin McConville’s Glenhone pen. MNV2500539 is a 28K Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants son and out of a Coniston Equinox sired ewe.In the March Born Ram Lamb Class it was Young Breeder Martin McConville’s turn for first place with MNV2500536, a Rhaeadr First Choice son out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sired ewe.

Mr Blackwood choose his first place February Born Ewe Lamb and Galloway & MacLeod Female and Overall Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This ewe lamb, LIG2500934, is a Forkins Hawkeye daughter and out of a Hexel Fan Club dam. Mr Blackwood took his pick from Mark Priestley’s Seaforde exhibits for his Galloway & MacLeod Female and Overall Reserve Champion. She was his first choice from the March Born Ewe Lamb Class, PRQ2503056, a Drumbreddan Hard Ass daughter out of a Knap Ewe by Sportsmans Cannon Ball.

National Show Results

Sponsor Galloway & MacLeod

Aged Ram Class: 1 Roger Strawbridge, 2 Colin Price.

Aged Ewe Class: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Andrew Moses, 3 O'Hare Family, 4 Daniel Murray, 5 Jack Walmsley, 6 Rebecca Burke.

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 J Cubitt, 2 A Gault, 3 O'Hare Family, 4 A Liggett, 5 J Herdman, 6 J Trimble.

Shearling Ram Class: 1 O'Hare Family, 2 O Donohoe, 3 J Herdman, 4 M Reynolds.

Texel Young Breeder's Class: 1 J Walmsley, 2 J Gault, 3 J Whyte, 4 S McNeilly, 5 J Trimble, 6 S McNeilly.

Ram Lamb Feb Born: 1 J Trimble, 2 M McConville, 3 A Glendinning, 4 J Cubitt, 5 J Trimble, 6 A Gault.

Ram Lamb March Born: 1 M McConville, 2 E Branigan, 3 J McPolin, 4 A Liggett, 5 M Priestley, 6 A Gault.

Ewe Lamb Feb Born: 1 A Liggett, 2 P Whyte, 3 A Liggett, 4 B Hanthorn, 5 A Gault, 6 A Kennedy.

Ewe Lamb March Born: 1 M Priestley, 2 J Walmsley, 3 M Priestley, 4 M Priestley, 5 R Cunningham, 6 S McNeilly.

Group of Three: 1 P Whyte, 2 J Cubitt, 3 R Strawbridge.

Male Champion: J Trimble Feb Born Ram TYC2501627

Male Reserve Champion: M McConville Feb Born Ram Lamb MNV2500539

Female Champion: A Liggett Feb Born Ewe Lamb LIG2500934

Female Reserve Champion: M Priestley March Born Ewe Lamb PRQ2503056

Overall Galloway & MacLeod Ltd Champion: Adrian Liggett Feb Born Ewe Lamb Corbo Flock LIG2500934

Overall Galloway & MacLeod Ltd Reserve Champion: Mark Priestley March Born Ewe Lamb Seaforde Flock PRQ2503056

1 . Contributed Reserve Female and Reserve Overall Champion exhibit from Mark Priestley Seaforde, with judge Alan Blackwood Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Aged Ram exhibit from Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Flock. Pictured is judge Alan Blackwood and handler Tom Smyth Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pictured is handler Sam McAuley and judge Alan Blackwood with the first placed Shearling Ewe from Jonny Cubitt Drumcon Flock Photo: Submitted