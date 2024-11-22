Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TFP Belfast Fertility, is thrilled to announce the launch of new hysteroscopy services, furthering its mission to help patients in their fertility journey. This procedure will help women by examining the cervix and uterine cavity allowing for the diagnosis of various conditions affecting reproductive health.

Peter Mcfaul, MD FRCOG consultant in reproductive medicine from TFP Belfast, comments: “Patients who come to us with difficulty conceiving may have problems within the uterine cavity that adversely affects their chances of conceiving successfully.

“A hysteroscopy can accurately diagnose these causes, for example identify uterine polyps or fibroids, and detect intrauterine adhesions (scar tissue within the uterus). Additionally, we can perform procedures, to accurately diagnose and address these conditions.”

TFP Belfast Fertility Launches Hysteroscopy Services to Start Families Sooner.

During the procedure, a hysteroscope (a thin, lighted tube), is carefully inserted through the cervix to examine the uterine lining and cavity. This minimally invasive technique provides a precise assessment and enables targeted treatment, all while prioritising the patient's comfort and care throughout the process. On average the procedure takes 15 minutes.

This announcement follows the clinic's introduction of PGT (pre-implantation genetic testing) in January 2024, a first for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Dr Mcfaul, continues “this announcement follows the clinic's groundbreaking introduction of PGT testing in January 2024, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. We are excited to report that demand for PGT-A has skyrocketed, exceeding initial estimates by fourfold”.

PGT-A (previously known as preimplantation genetic screening or PGS) involves checking embryos for abnormalities in the number of chromosomes. Embryos with missing or extra chromosomes (known as aneuploid embryos) have a lower chance of developing into a baby or, less commonly, may result in a baby being born with a genetic condition. Embryos with the correct chromosome number are known as euploid. PGT-A is therefore offered to some patients as a treatment to help identify euploid embryos and avoid transferring aneuploid (abnormal) embryos.

There is also PGT-M, previously known as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), a type of embryo testing that can be used by people with serious inherited conditions in their family. Only embryos that have been tested and found to be free of the condition are placed back into the woman’s womb. Currently NHS patients who have or carry the gene for an inherited disease such as Huntington’s, Sickle Cell Anaemia or Muscular Dystrophy and wish to ensure their future children don’t, must currently travel to England for this treatment. The Northern Ireland Depart of Health currently commissions this service from two Trusts in England: Guy’s and St Thomas’s in London & Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Trust.

Mcfaul finishes, “Every year, many patients and their partners travel to England, on several occasions, as part of their PGTM pathway. The additional cost (to the NHS) and stress (for already anxious patients) of travel is considerable. It would be fantastic if we were able to work with the NHS to reduce the burden on patients and also reduce costs through reduced travel”.