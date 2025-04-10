The autistic artist who predicted the smartphone crisis — and built a live movement to help families reconnect

Super Connected was inspired by the true story of a teenager battling screen addiction and how her and her parents, also suffering with digital dependency, are manipulated by Big Tech.

It began as a concept album during lockdown, when Tim Arnold’s career as a touring musician was halted by the pandemic. What followed was an extraordinary transformation of his work into a cinematic rock opera: part live performance, part unreleased feature film, part wake-up call. The album has been hailed by The Times, Mojo, Clash Magazine and Rock n Reel as a masterpiece.

The live eventsare Tim’s way of presenting the film drama - which he wrote and filmed, originally to accompany the album. He has since chosen not to release it on streaming platforms. Instead, audiences are invited into a phone-free environment, where they can disconnect from the constant digital tug in their pockets and experience something real, together — a gig, a film drama and stage show rolled into one.

Arnold, who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD during the creation of Super Connected, believes his neurodivergence played a key role in recognising the problem before it reached the mainstream.

“We often hear that neurodivergent people think differently — and I suppose this is an example of why that matters,” says Arnold. “Since speaking to doctors and educators over the last year about social media’s actual neurodevelopmental impact on children and adolescents, it’s clear that this is finally being taken seriously. But back in 2017, when I first started writing the songs and screenplay, no one really listened. So yes, there is a unique value in having a brain that’s wired differently.”

The project has drawn unexpected support from creative allies who believed in the message. Stephen Fry lent his voice for the film’s narration, and members of the Harry Potter special effects team contributed their talents to the production — a gesture of belief in Arnold's work.

The project was recently described by Sky News as being created by “the man behind the drama that predicted the smartphone crisis.”

The Belfast performance on 2nd May is the only Northern Ireland date.

“I’m deeply grateful to organisations like Help Musicians and Arts Council England,” says Arnold. “Since the pandemic, continuing with music hasn’t been simple. These nine shows are the only way people can see the film — not online, not on demand, but together, in the same space. That feels important right now. And for me personally, it means more than I can really explain. I’m especially looking forward to the Belfast show — I’ve never performed in Northern Ireland before.”

The Times called Super Connected“a unique piece about the loneliness of the digital landscape.” Inspired by the true story of a teenager battling screen addiction and how her parents are also suffering with digital dependency, the show resonates deeply with audiences across generations.

For parents trying to protect their children from the distraction of smartphones, social media and screen time, this new film and concert is a must-see.

Super Connected - the feature film, live concert and on stage performance take place at The Crescent Arts Centre on Friday 2nd May.

1 . Contributed 'Sung to Film' - Super Connected fuses cinema, a live concert and theatre performance rolled into one. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Actress Dixie McDevitt, who plays the real life teenager who suffered from severe screen dependency. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Tim Arnold sings live to film with actors Dixie McDevitt and Kate Alderton as Bella and Kathleen Curtis, on screen. Photo by Stephen Cassidy Photo: Submitted