The Azlans bring home the Vanaheim Bowl from Union Cup 2025 in Oslo

The Azlans, Northern Ireland's inclusive rugby team, win the Vanaheim Bowl at Union Cup 2025 in Oslo! Discover their historic first IGR tournament victory, commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, and upcoming Pride Tag Rugby Festival in Belfast.

The Newtownabbey-based Azlans, Northern Ireland’s inclusive rugby team, are proud to bring home the Vanaheim Bowl at the Union Cup 2025 in Oslo, the team’s first major International Gay Rugby (IGR) competition.

This win marks a huge milestone for the team, who travelled with a delegation of over 28 players, coaches, and supporters to take part in the prestigious European LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby tournament. Over the course of three intense days, the team faced strong competition in hard-fought matches, testing every ounce of skill, grit and endurance.

Gareth Anderson, Azlans head coach, added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our players. Even when things didn’t go their way, they stayed composed, trusted each other, and stuck to the game plan. There’s always room to grow, but this tournament has shown just how far we’ve come and the direction we’re heading is nothing short of exciting.”

Action from the Union Cup in Norway, featuring the Azlans battling it out against the Transmanian Devils on the field.

Bringing the Bowl home to Belfast is not just a victory on the pitch but a testament to a year of hard work, commitment and dedication. The team is immensely proud to have represented Northern Ireland as part of a strong Irish contingent, with additional wins for the Cork Hellhounds, winners of the Bifrost Cup and Dublin’s Emerald Warriors, crowned overall Union Cup champions.

The Azlans is Northern Ireland oldest inclusive sports and only rugby team and is committed to creating a safe and competitive environment for all players and allies to enjoy the game of rugby. Formed to promote inclusion, diversity, and community through sport, the Azlans are proud members of International Gay Rugby and Ophir RFC and continue to grow in strength and ambition, on and off the pitch.

"We’re proud to be part of such an amazing and supportive Irish rugby family," said Adam, Azlans team captain. "Winning the Vanaheim Bowl in our first IGR tournament is an unforgettable achievement and we’re just getting started."

The Azlans wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all their supporters, especially their sponsor, The Maverick, at the heart of Belfast’s Rainbow Quarter, for their continued backing and belief in the team.

As the team takes a well-deserved rest, attention turns to the next chapter. Pre-season training will resume at the end of July, and the Azlans are excited to welcome clubs from across the UK and Ireland to their Pride Tag Rugby Festival on 30 August 2025 in Belfast.

Keep an eye on the team’s social media for further information and updates.