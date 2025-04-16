The Big Lunch 2025: Foster community spirit and claim a Big Lunch voucher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holding a Big Lunch, whether it be a street party or a simple coffee, cake and catch-up with friends is an ideal way to unite communities and people across Northern Ireland are being invited to claim a £25 food voucher to help get started (while stocks last).

This year’s Big Lunch, on the 7th and 8th of June, is all about feeding community spirit, reducing loneliness and celebrating our communities and neighbourhoods. It’s a time to bring people together, share food and find out what people have in common.

Grainne McCloskey, of Eden Project in Northern Ireland explained: “The Big Lunch is easy and it’s for everyone. It’s the perfect opportunity to get together, make new friends, share delicious food and connect with others so get yourself a pack at TheBigLunch.com, and if you need a little help with the cost of food get in touch for a voucher”

Whether it’s bringing a few folks together for cake and coffee, fundraising or simply organising a few hours of community spirited connection, what-ever people do is up to them, people and conversation are the key ingredients.

People share food, friendship and fun as they tuck in to a Big Lunch.

Research shows taking part in The Big Lunch helps people feel less lonely, and that those who join in go on to do more in their community - from a wee neighbourly act of kindness to fundraising and volunteering for local causes. The Big Lunch helps increase a sense of belonging, making the places where we live feel friendlier and safer - and giving us a chance to make new connections, time to chat and recognise what we all have in common.

To Claim your £25 voucher while stocks last please click on: www.edenprojectcommunities.com/big-lunch/free-food-vouchers

This year people are also being asked to submit their favourite recipes to BigLunch.com with a chance to join a special Big Lunch and have their recipe featured in an online cookbook.

Ulster chef and writer Paula McIntyre urged people to get involved.

She said: “She said: “The Big Lunch Recipe Search is on, and we want to ensure Northern Ireland’s favourites are represented in the final UK-wide round up. That’s what The Big Lunch is all about after all, sharing good local food, making friends with the people who live nearby. It’s a chance to bring people together and food is a fabulous convener. So, look out your favourite recipe, maybe it’s one passed down from your granny or one you came up with on your own - let’s get sharing.”