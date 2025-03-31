The Breakaways receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The group was presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ, at a special event hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on March 28 in Mossley Mill.

For over 25 years, The Breakaways have provided a vital lifeline to older people, offering weekly social events with dancing and refreshments, affordable trips and residential, as well as informative sessions on healthcare and home safety. Their activities foster a welcoming and inclusive environment, reducing loneliness and fostering meaningful connections.

The group currently supports 70 to 90 participants each week, ranging in age from 55 to 99 years old. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, The Breakaways remained a constant source of support, offering reliable health information and individual outreach during the most challenging times. Their efforts continue to make a profound difference, not only to the lives of members but also to their families and carers, offering much-needed respite from the pressures of caregiving.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “It is an immense honour to celebrate The Breakaways as they receive the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This remarkable group has been a lifeline for older people in the community, offering friendship, support, and a true sense of belonging. This award is a fitting tribute to their compassion, commitment, and unwavering service. Congratulations to the volunteers, committee, and all members of The Breakaways on this well-deserved recognition.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade given to local voluntary groups across the UK, equivalent to an MBE, and recognises the outstanding commitment and impact of The Breakaways’ volunteers. For more details visit kavs.dcms.gov.uk

1 . Contributed Chair of The Breakaways, Joyce Campbell and Vice-Chair, Vivienne McGranaghan are presented with the King’s Award Crystal and Citation from the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Volunteers from The Breakaways King’s Award for Voluntary Service at a special event held in Mossley Mill Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ greets Joyce Campbell, Chair of The Breakaways Photo: Submitted