The Bushmills Inn and guests raise over £5,000 for Northern Ireland children to Lapland charity

The Bushmills Inn, one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic hotels, has raised over £5,000 in support of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT), helping to fund a magical trip of a lifetime for children living with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds, raised through guest donations and contributions from the hotel, will support the charity’s annual trip to Lapland – a journey that brings unforgettable joy and cherished memories to over 80 local children and their families each year.

Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn, said:

“We are incredibly proud to support the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust as a corporate partner. Supporting their vital work is both an honour and a reflection of our commitment to making a meaningful difference to children who are most deserving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured (l-r) Kelly Neill, Assistant Hotel Manager, The Bushmills Inn; and Charlene Dickey, a member of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust Management Board; Colin Barkley, Chair, NICLT; and Nikki Picken, Sales & Marketing Manager, The Bushmills Inn.

“We have partnered with the charity since 2016 and remain committed to raising both awareness and funds for this wonderful charity. Thanks to the generosity of our guests and the efforts of our team, we have raised over £5,000 in the last year to support their invaluable mission.”

The Bushmills Inn has raised over £40,000 for the charity over the years. Colin Barkley, Chair of NICLT, expressed his gratitude:

“There’s no Christmas gift more significant than bringing joy to young children facing life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, while easing the challenges that travel often brings for their families.

“We’re deeply grateful to The Bushmills Inn for standing with us over the years. Their continued support as a corporate partner strengthens our ability to create magical experiences for children who truly deserve it. We wish every supporter could see the joy they help bring to these families—it’s something truly unforgettable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the charity takes local children, accompanied by a parent or carer, to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland—home of Santa Claus. The trip includes husky and reindeer rides, snowmobile safaris, sleigh rides, and, of course, a magical meeting with Santa himself.

Among the grateful families who experienced the recent trip were:

Carol Buick , from Antrim, whose son Max (10) made memories to last a lifetime: "Visiting Santa in Lapland would have always felt like an impossible dream because of the complexities of traveling with my child’s needs. This trip has not only made it possible but has taken all the stress away, allowing us to focus entirely on the magic – from meeting Santa to playing in the snow. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience we’ll treasure forever."

, from Antrim, whose son Max (10) made memories to last a lifetime: "Visiting Santa in Lapland would have always felt like an impossible dream because of the complexities of traveling with my child’s needs. This trip has not only made it possible but has taken all the stress away, allowing us to focus entirely on the magic – from meeting Santa to playing in the snow. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience we’ll treasure forever." Danielle Brolly , mum of Erin (5) from Derry, said:“Thank you for our magical adventure. Erin and I made memories that will last forever.”

, mum of Erin (5) from Derry, said:“Thank you for our magical adventure. Erin and I made memories that will last forever.” Tracey McGoldrick , mum of Dan (5) from Seskinore, Co. Tyrone, added:“Everything was perfect—more than we ever imagined. The entire day was magical from start to finish.”

, mum of Dan (5) from Seskinore, Co. Tyrone, added:“Everything was perfect—more than we ever imagined. The entire day was magical from start to finish.” Ashlene Greene , mum of Amelia (5) from Kilkeel:“A trip of a lifetime. We couldn’t have been looked after any better.”

, mum of Amelia (5) from Kilkeel:“A trip of a lifetime. We couldn’t have been looked after any better.” Aoife Tyre, mum of Tiernan (6) from Derry:“A once in a lifetime opportunity. We’ll always have a special place in our hearts for Lapland now. You made Tiernan’s dreams come true.”

For more information about the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and how to support its work, please visit: nichildrentolapland.com