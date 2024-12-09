The Fine & Dandy Market Festive Fair Celebrates Local Artisans at ISLAND Arts Centre

The Fine & Dandy Festive Fair at ISLAND Arts Centre

The Fine and Dandy Market Festive Fair brought the season's magic to the ISLAND Arts Centre on Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 November, when everyone enjoyed browsing through a host of local artistry, including handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, and home decorations, complemented by gourmet food and drink that supported small creative businesses and celebrated sustainable shopping practices.

The market’s friendly, relaxed atmosphere also allowed shoppers to take their time exploring the creative stalls, chatting with the makers, and soaking in the seasonal spirit. One of the highlights of the event was the free art and craft workshop on Saturday, where there was the opportunity to create festive take home spoon-figures, adding a distinctive touch to the experience.

Reflecting on the event's success, Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Leisure & Community and Wellbeing at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said, “The Fine & Dandy Market was a fantastic way to kick off the festive season by bringing people of all ages together at our ISLAND Arts Centre to promote the work of our talented, local creative small businesses providing a memorable occasion for all.”

