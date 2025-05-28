The fonaCAB Community Fund is now open
You’ll know our name from sponsorship of The Belfast Giants, The North West 200 and the Northern Ireland Men’s and Women’s football teams, but we’ve also been proud to support hundreds of local football and Gaelic teams, motorbike riders, boxers, athletes and many more across Northern Ireland
What you might not know is that as part of our community outreach, we’ve been equally proud to contribute to local foodbanks, charities, community groups and neighbourhood development initiatives
If you’re trying to raise funds for a cause of your own, we want to hear from you. It could be a new kit for your local kids’ football team, a Christmas dinner for a pensioner’s club or fundraising for improving facilities for children with disabilities - we’re delighted to consider them all
Starting in June and for the next twelve months, we’re awarding a grant of up to £500 per month for an idea nominated by you. There are a few terms and conditions to make sure that we partner with the right initiatives, and you can see these at www.fonacab.com/requests where you can also complete your application.
We’ll announce our first partnership at the start of July on social media and on this website, so keep an eye out.