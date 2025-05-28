The fonaCAB Community Fund is now open

You’ll have noticed more fonaCAB taxis around Newtownabbey now that 365 Taxis is part of the fonaCAB family. To celebrate our expansion into Newtownabbey, we’re launching a dedicated sponsorship and donation scheme open to applications from the BT36, BT37, BT38 and BT39 areas

You’ll know our name from sponsorship of The Belfast Giants, The North West 200 and the Northern Ireland Men’s and Women’s football teams, but we’ve also been proud to support hundreds of local football and Gaelic teams, motorbike riders, boxers, athletes and many more across Northern Ireland

What you might not know is that as part of our community outreach, we’ve been equally proud to contribute to local foodbanks, charities, community groups and neighbourhood development initiatives

If you’re trying to raise funds for a cause of your own, we want to hear from you. It could be a new kit for your local kids’ football team, a Christmas dinner for a pensioner’s club or fundraising for improving facilities for children with disabilities - we’re delighted to consider them all

fonaCAB donates £500 to Pretty 'n' Pink

Starting in June and for the next twelve months, we’re awarding a grant of up to £500 per month for an idea nominated by you. There are a few terms and conditions to make sure that we partner with the right initiatives, and you can see these at www.fonacab.com/requests where you can also complete your application.

We’ll announce our first partnership at the start of July on social media and on this website, so keep an eye out.