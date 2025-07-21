The Gallaher Trust celebrates success of Habitat for Humanity NI Project

The Gallaher Trust, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland, proudly announces the successful completion of the Building Impact project. This transformative initiative has provided local Ballymena adults with essential skills, qualifications, and remarkable new employment opportunities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a funding commitment of £180,000, The Gallaher Trust aimed to benefit 'hard to reach' adults in the Ballymena area. Launched in 2021, this four-year project offered hands-on volunteering experience at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Ballymena’s Bridge Retail Park, alongside training, qualifications, and personal development support.

ReStore, which opened in 2016, sells donated building and home improvement materials at low cost, helping families to improve their home at a price they can afford. The social enterprise, supported by volunteers trained through a ‘Buddy Scheme,’ assists those with challenges including mental health or learning difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last four years, the Building Impact project engaged 361 volunteers, surpassing its target of 300. Additionally, 264 individuals received Open College Network (OCN) accredited training, with 48 securing employment—88% of whom remain in their roles.

James Perry MBE, a Trustee of The Gallaher Trust is pictured alongside, Matt Robinson, Volunteer Coordinator at Restore Ballymena and some of the volunteers. The Gallaher Trust is celebrating the success of Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project as participants obtain jobs.

James Perry, MBE, Trustee of The Gallaher Trust, stated: “The Gallaher Trust is delighted with the positive influence that the Building Impact project has had on the Ballymena community. This initiative has not only improved lives but also provided a pathway for individuals to build a better future. It aligns with our mission to focus on job creation, skills development, and assisting disadvantaged adults in Ballymena.”

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity, added: “The Building Impact project has empowered hundreds of local people, many considered hard to reach, to improve their employability, skills and confidence by combining classroom learning and practical experience in ReStore Ballymena.

“We are thankful for the partnership with The Gallaher Trust which enabled the project and celebrate that we have been able to support so many participants on their pathway to employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2017, The Gallaher Trust has committed £2.7 million to projects in Ballymena, creating 431 jobs, upskilling over 1,600 individuals, and supporting more than 1,800 disadvantaged adults.

Pictured are, James Perry MBE, a Trustee of The Gallaher Trust and Matt Robinson, Volunteer Coordinator at Restore Ballymena. The Gallaher Trust is celebrating the success of Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project as participants obtain jobs.

Four individuals highlight the real impact that the project has had on their lives.

Firstly, Emily has been volunteering with Restore since 2021 and has completed over 1,400 hours of volunteering since then. She loves to learn and has completed OCN Awards in Retail Business and Wellbeing as well as our Basic DIY Skills course. Retail Business helped Emily understand key concepts of the retail industry to complement her practical experience in ReStore, and Wellbeing equipped her with everyday tools and strategies to help her build resilience and improve her mental health. Recently, Emily has gained paid employment with Dougies Goodies and continues to volunteer eight hours every week in ReStore.

Elsewhere, Adam has volunteered with ReStore since 2017 and has completed over 2,000 hours since then. He completed OCN Awards in Retail Business and Employability Skills that provided him with a better understanding of areas like customer service, employee standards, and interview skills, and also recently secured employment through our partnership with Dougies Goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said: “I’m really excited to start my new job at Dougies Goodies. All my volunteering at ReStore has helped me to learn new skills and become more confident, so I feel ready to try something new and can’t wait to get started.”

The Gallaher Trust is celebrating the success of Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project as participants obtain jobs. Pictured are, participants David and Emily, who have gone on to secure employment opportunities, alongside Matt Robinson, Volunteer Coordinator at ReStore Ballymena and James Perry MBE, a Trustee of The Gallaher Trust.

David and Tracey are further volunteers who have completed training with ReStore, resulting in employment opportunities. After completing an OCN Award in Retail Business and accredited training in Basic DIY Skills, David has secured a job with Woodgreen Furniture, helping to support drivers with deliveries, whilst continuing to volunteer at ReStore two days per week.

With an interest in retail and fashion, Tracey completed the OCN Level 1 Award in Retail Business which helped develop her understanding of the industry. Since completing the course, Tracey has taken up a permanent role with a women’s fashion retailer in Ballymena.

“The team at Habitat has really given me a new lease of life and a look at it through a different lens and allowed me to progress my career. The course was thoroughly enjoyable,” Tracey said. “It helped me look at different aspects of retail like merchandising, customer service, health and safety and housekeeping – all important parts to make a customer’s retail experience better.”

For more information on The Gallaher Trust’s projects, visit www.thegallahertrust.org.