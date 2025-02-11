The Home of St Patrick Festival Returns to Honour our Patron Saint

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council

Armagh City – the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland and the only city in the world with two cathedrals dedicated to St Patrick – is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors for its Home of St Patrick Festival.

The week-long celebration, taking place from Sunday 09 March to Monday 17 March, will honour the life and legacy of the island’s patron saint with an exciting line-up of music, art, theatre, and cultural experiences that promise to captivate and inspire.

Steeped in history, Armagh is uniquely connected to St Patrick, who established his first stone church in the city in 445AD. The iconic city provides the perfect backdrop to understand why he brings such meaning to people here, and the profound influence he left on the culture and heritage of this island.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said,

“The Home of St Patrick Festival is one of the island’s premier cultural and historical events, and we’re delighted to welcome visitors to Armagh once again. St Patrick began his mission here, and with two cathedrals named in his honour, our city offers an unparalleled connection to him. For local and international visitors looking to connect with Ireland’s heritage, there’s no better place to explore and celebrate the legacy of our patron saint.

“This year’s festival features an exciting mix of music, art, theatre, film, dance, and local food and drink, all celebrating St Patrick’s profound impact on Ireland and the world. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, interested in local culture, or seeking a family-friendly day out, the festival promises an authentic and immersive experience in the place St Patrick once called his ‘sweet little hill.”

One of the most significant events in the festival’s programme is the Vigil Walk. The torch-led walk takes place on Sunday 16 March at 7.30pm and connects Armagh’s two breathtaking Cathedrals – St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral and St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral – in a symbolic reflection of St Patrick’s own journey to unite people through Christianity.

Guided walking tours of the Cathedrals and surrounding areas will also take place throughout the festival and offer insights into why St Patrick chose Armagh to build his first stone church, along with stories, myths, and legends from his time here.

On St Patrick’s morning, Monday 17 March, Navan Centre and Fort will explore what drew the saint to the area to build his first church as it hosts its Dawn Light event. Through drama and live music, the event will bring to life the ancient story of St Patrick’s arrival, and how he asked the local chieftain, Daire, for the Hill of the Sallows to build a church.

Organised by the local community, the festivities will culminate with Armagh’s iconic parade on the Monday 17 March. Starting early afternoon, the parade will begin at the Christian Brothers' School, joyously weaving its way through the city, pleasing onlookers with music, entertainment, and colourful displays.

The Pilgrim’s Walk, a 132km (82-mile) trail that stretches from Navan Fort in Armagh to Down Cathedral in Downpatrick is a once-in-a-lifetime experience inspired by St Patrick’s time in the area. While this sacred walk is a special feature of the festival, it can also be enjoyed throughout the year, offering visitors the unique opportunity to retrace St Patrick’s steps and connect with the spiritual journey he once made.

Whilst the festival is very much an ode to and reflection of St Patrick, it is also a celebration of the vibrant and unique cultural spirit of the region.

Why not make a weekend of it? From Friday 14 March to Sunday 16 March, Armagh’s live Irish music trail will fill the city’s welcoming pubs with vibrant performances by artists like Gary Owen and Eoin Ogs Kelly. The lively atmosphere continues on Friday 14 March with St. Patrick’s Shindig in Market Square, featuring electrifying performances from popular Irish bands The High Stool Prophets, Pure Blarney, and The Reillys. A stunning concert by Malachy Cush at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral will kick-off the festival on Sunday 09 March. Other events include an enchanting performance by the vocal ensemble SYSTIR at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral on Saturday 15 March and the contemporary Irish dance show JigJazz on Sunday 16 March, which promises to leave audiences spellbound.

Sara McGeary, Tourism Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said,

“St Patrick is known around the world, but Armagh is where his story truly began. It was here that St Patrick began his mission and with two cathedrals bearing his name, our city offers an authentic connection to his story. For centuries, Armagh has been a place of pilgrimage and celebration, and our festival proudly continues that tradition. This year’s diverse programme—featuring everything from live music trails to sunrise storytelling at Navan—ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all while honouring St Patrick’s enduring influence.”

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the spirit and legacy of St. Patrick in the city where it all began! For full details of the 2025 Home of St Patrick Festival programme visit visitarmagh.com/festivals/st-patrick.