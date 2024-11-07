The Knitting & Stitching Show opens at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre

Northern Ireland's largest textile craft exhibition opens its doors as it welcomes visitors from November 7 to 10.

Thousands of craft enthusiasts will be flocking to Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre for the city’s inaugural The Knitting & Stitching Show.

The show takes place from November 7 to 10 and provides the perfect platform for curious crafters and textile art enthusiasts to shop, learn and connect with fellow makers.

Visitors are invited to the show’s Creative Living Theatre where they will watch free 30-minute demos and talks from a host of famous crafting faces including Jo Checkley, editor of Prima, plus Nerrisa Pratt and Lauren Tedstone from series 9 of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Crafter Edward's Menagerie by TOFT

This year’s show also features an extensive line-up of over 200 hands-on workshops, tailored to accommodate all skill levels and interests.

The classes on offer explore a wide range of topics including crochet, knitting, dressmaking, embroidery, locker hooking, bargello, needle felting, goldwork and more.

The highly acclaimed Textile Galleries, offer visitors the opportunity to be inspired by the extraordinary work of selected artists in exhibitions exploring complex global, personal and collective themes.

Alongside talented members of The Irish Patchwork Society; textile performance artist, Harriet Riddell, showcases her unique approach to capturing environments and people through free motion embroidery; whilst London-based artist and designer Catilin Hinshelwood, presents unique handcrafted banners, exploring textile power and the connections between the craft of textiles and resistance.

Great British Sewing Bee Lauren Tedstone teaching a workshop.

They can also shop ‘til they drop with more than 100 exhibitors featuring leading brands and independent businesses from across the UK and Ireland; selling everything from fabric and sewing machines to yarn, pattern and threads.

And, in honour of the show’s Belfast debut, local dressmakers will compete for the chance to win a Janome sewing machine worth £850.

Anna Baptiste, Event Director of The Knitting & Stitching Show Belfast said she is so excited to bring the show to Northern Ireland for the first time.

“The Knitting & Stitching Show is the UK’s biggest and best textile craft show, and it is a privilege to be able to bring the show to Belfast,” she said.

Nerissa Pratt Founder of The Bargello Edit

“We know Belfast has a rich history of crafting and skills and this year’s show is a must attend for anyone with a creative bone in their body.”

Founded in London in 1991, The Knitting & Stitching Show has grown to become the market leading consumer textiles exhibition in the UK.

The Knitting & Stitching Show in Belfast is the fifth event in Immediate Live’s successful craft portfolio (including The Festival of Quilts, Stitch Festival and K&S Shows in London and Harrogate) with each offering a creative wonderland for crafty folk to indulge in.

Visit theknittingandstitchingshow.com to explore all the events taking place and get your tickets now.