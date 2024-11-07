The Quarries Farm – Social Farming in Northern Ireland

Rural Support delivers the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, supporting farmers delivering Social Farming and promoting the service for those who could benefit from participation.

Social Farming is a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas. There are multiple benefits from Social Farming for both the individuals involved and the rural economy.

There are currently 18 farms delivering 30 Social Farming sessions per week across Northern Ireland to 101 individuals with a support need. The Social Farming Support Service operates with a vision of Social Farming being widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers delivering high-quality Social Farming services across the region for individuals in need of support, that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported by sustainable resources.

The Quarries Farm is a unique setting where ancient trees, earthen roundhouses, forest glades and native wildlife coexist. Quarries is a member only Social Farm with allotments for 100 families, a team of dedicated volunteers and a warm, community feel. Although the farm is situated conveniently just on the outskirts of Bangor, it feels like a world apart. When you arrive through the farm gate, you will be greeted by an immersive nature experience supporting a sense of calm and connectedness.

Local participant helping out in the poly tunnel at Quarries Farm

The Quarries Farm buildings date from the 18th and 19th century, with the current owners’ family’s connections dating back to 1890. A variety of the old farm machinery that has been used over the years remain.

Before it was a farm, the land was a quarry which produced the slate for roofs in the area. Over the years the quarry has been left to nature and a mature woodland has self-seeded there with ponds. The area now supports a wide variety of wildlife including badgers, foxes, squirrels, hedgehogs, herons, moor hens, pheasants, buzzards, frogs, and ducks.

A team of volunteers with a variety of physical and mental health issues help to manage the farm. Some are young people unable to work, others are older people who have retired. They take on the maintenance of hedges, pathways, growing of food to share, repairing buildings, and creating hides and wildlife habitat.

The Quarries Farm is owned by Peter Woods, his sister Joan Woods, and her partner Tina Kersting. The farm has recently gone through some changes and has a new farm manager Catherine Wells who is a registered Occupational Therapist and has a wealth of knowledge and experience. With these new changes in place the farm is ready to open their gates to new Social Farming participants with exciting new opportunities.

The farm offers a range of different activities and programs in the areas of nature conservation, horticulture and eco therapy. There is consideration to the unique interests and individual needs of each participant through a client centred, trauma informed and holistic lens.

Some of the activities offered include making and maintaining pathways, making bird boxes, bug hotels and duck islands, planting hedges and stock fencing, sowing, growing, and harvesting vegetables and flowers, and ecotherapy.

Catherine commented on the importance of Social Farming: "Social Farming programs and sessions consider the unique strengths, interests and goals of each participant and address multiple areas of health and wellbeing. I blend my professional training, experience, and knowledge to develop bespoke, innovative programs. I feel it is essential for sessions to be fun, meaningful and supportive of participants to meet their potential.”

If you would like to hear more about Social Farming or are interested in being involved, please contact Rural Support’s Social Farming Support Service on 028 86760040 or [email protected].

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.