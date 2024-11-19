‘The Truth of Mother and Baby Homes is a global story’: Truth Recovery Independent Panel appeals for testimony

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel.

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel is a 10-person panel appointed to uncover the untold history of Northern Ireland’s Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, and Workhouses, and their associated pathways and practices, including adoption and fostering practices.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have spent time in one of these institutions, is a family member of someone who spent time in one of these institutions, or who worked / volunteered for one of these institutions.

The Independent Panel’s investigation focuses on the Northern Ireland institutions which operated from 1922 to 1995, but it is also considering the impact that these institutions had internationally. Their findings will help inform their recommendations to the future public inquiry.

Many people affected left Northern Ireland, either due to adoption or other factors, and now live in other countries including Great Britain, Australia, Canada, and the USA. This is a global story, and the Independent Panel wants to hear from anyone whose life has been touched by these institutions, and / or their adoption, fostering and care practices, regardless of where they now live.This includes adopted children now adults, and birth mothers, as well as other family members of girls and women who spent time in Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and / or Workhouses.

Those affected are urged to come forward to offer testimonies on their experiences and the long-term impact those institutions had on themselves and on their family relationships. For those who emigrated, the Independent Panel wants to learn if their decision to leave Northern Ireland was based on what they had experienced there. The Independent Panel has established a sensitive and carefully designed approach to collecting testimony, using specially trained Testimony Facilitators.

Testimony is recorded in a safe, sensitive and confidential format. For those based outside of Northern Ireland, the Independent Panel can hear your testimony in an online format at a time of your choosing. Where necessary, free support can be provided from trained individuals from the Wave Trauma Centre in Northern Ireland. Those interested in giving testimony can, in confidence, make initial contact without any obligation to follow through.

Another important strand of the Independent Panel’s work has been gathering relevant records held by institutions and organizations. To date, the Independent Panel has obtained over 4,500 institutional records which are being digitized and analyzed. The Independent Panel has finalized guidance to help victims-survivors and / or their family members with their journey to access information held about them, which is available here.

The Independent Panel Victim-Survivor Representatives have been pivotal to making the Independent Panel’s approach victim-centered and as part of this wider call, Paul McClarey and Maria Cogley appear in videos appealing for others to take part in the testimony-gathering process. Paul and Maria have direct experience with the institutions under investigation; they were both adopted after being taken away from their mothers who were sent to Marianville Mother and Baby Institution in Belfast in the 1960s.

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Victim-Survivor Representative Maria Cogley explained :“This is the chance to have what happened to us on record and for many of us, where choice was part of the problem in our experiences, it is crucial that we are able to give testimony in whatever form we choose whether that is oral or written. Regardless of how we give testimony, the Independent Panel will ensure we are treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect.

“This is the opportunity for people to tell their story in full, however they like, without being questioned or challenged. So many people are living in the shadow of shame and guilt, and it is not theirs to carry.”

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Victim-Survivor Representative Paul McClarey added: “I know from personal experience that recalling your lived experience is difficult. These events have stayed with us all our lives and it is really difficult to recall them, but for anyone who has the strength to come forward I would really encourage them to do so.

"It will enable the Independent Panel to gather evidence about what happened in these places. It will help us lift the lid on a period of history that needs to be told. I would encourage those who have the strength to come forward to do so, not just for themselves but for others, and recount their lived experience.

"But not just victims-survivors, anybody who knows anything about these institutions, a neighbour who lived beside one of these institutions, a customer who dealt with the Magdalene Laundries, a GP, social worker or a midwife, please come forward.”

Commenting on the wider appeal for testimony, Truth Recovery Independent Panel Co-Chairs, Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell said: “We are indebted to the victims-survivors who helped us to shape this process to make it as easy as possible for others to come forward.

“We welcome anyone who wants to find out more about our trauma-informed testimony gathering process to get in touch. If you do choose to share your lived experiences, you will be treated with respect and sensitivity in a safe and supportive environment. You will be believed and listened to without challenge.

“We know that those seeking the truth about themselves have faced significant obstacles and we are making dedicated efforts – through our guidance - to support victims-survivors and their families in that journey to access their records.

“The work we are carrying out will also lay the strongest foundations possible for the upcoming Public Inquiry.”

If you would like to give your testimony, or to want to find out more, please contact the Truth Recovery Independent Panel by: Email: [email protected]

Phone: 028 9052 0263

By writing to: Truth Recovery Independent Panel4th Floor Equality House7-9 Shaftesbury Square BT2 7DB