The Wave Project Raises Funds for Life-Changing Surf Therapy During Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental health concerns are on the rise among young people in the UK. 1 in 5 children experience social, emotional, or mental health difficulties, and rates of teenage suicide and eating disorders have seen alarming increases in recent years.

This year's Mental Health Awareness Week theme is "Connect with Nature" - a fitting focus for The Wave Project, which helps children and young people aged 8-18 improve their wellbeing through the transformative power of surfing and connecting with the ocean.

To mark this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, The Wave Project is taking part in the match-funding Kind2Mind campaign, organised by the Big Give. The charity is aiming to raise a total of £20,000 which will help support 20 children and young people across the UK struggling with their mental health through participation in their award-winning programmes.

Double your donations during 14th-21st May to contribute towards our surf therapy programmes

From the 14th to 21st of May 2024, all donations to The Wave Project's Kind2Mind campaign will be matched up to £10,000, enabling the charity to reach double the number of young people in need.

Ramon Van de Velde, Chief Executive Officer at The Wave Project said: "Our team and volunteers see first-hand what a difference surf therapy can make. The children who take part in our evidence-based programmes demonstrate significantly increased confidence, resilience and self-esteem, as well as a more positive outlook on life. The current cost-of-living crisis only adds to the challenges young people face, so these life-changing interventions are needed now more than ever."

"We are delighted to be part of the Kind2Mind campaign and appeal to the public this Mental Health Awareness Week. Donations of any size can be doubled, and they will ensure The Wave Project continues to have such a positive impact on the lives of thousands of children and young people across the UK."

To support The Wave Project's vital work, visit The Wave Project’s Kind2Mind campaign page between the 14th and the 21st of May to donate.